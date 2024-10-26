Technology News
OnePlus 13 Display Features Revealed Ahead of October 31 Launch Date

OnePlus 13 will be equipped with a second-generation Oriental X2 8T LTPO AMOLED display from BOE.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 26 October 2024 20:34 IST
OnePlus 13 Display Features Revealed Ahead of October 31 Launch Date

Photo Credit: Weibo/ OnePlus

OnePlus will sport an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • OnePlus 13 will be launched in China in October 31
  • The company has already started revealing the handset's specifications
  • It will offer support for Rain Touch 2.0 and a new glove mode
OnePlus 13 will be launched by the company in China on October 31, and the company's upcoming smartphone is confirmed to debut with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and a display produced by BOE. With only days left until the smartphone is unveiled, OnePlus has started to reveal details of the smartphone's display features. The upcoming OnePlus 13 will run on ColorOS 15, which is based on Android 15. The smartphone maker has also announced that the phone will arrive in three colourways.

OnePlus 13 Display Features Revealed

Ahead of the debut of the OnePlus 13, the company has shared details of its display features. It will be equipped with a second-generation Oriental X2 8T LTPO AMOLED display from BOE, with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, according to one of several images posted to Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform.

OnePlus 13 teasers shared by the company
Photo Credit: Weibo/ OnePlus

 

The images shared by OnePlus also reveal that the display will have DisplayMate A++ and TUV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Protection 4.0 certifications. It will also offer DC dimming support along with an anti-flicker technology for eye protection.

OnePlus has also teased features like Rain Touch 2.0 (allowing the display to be used while it is wet) while another image suggests it will also work while a user is wearing gloves, while another poster shows the phone's display will arrive with gaming related touch optimisations.

OnePlus 13 Specifications (Expected)

The upcoming OnePlus 13 will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, along with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The smartphone maker has also confirmed that the handset will run on Android 15, with ColorOS 15 (it will run on OxygenOS 15 in global markets). In a recent benchmark score posted by the company, the handset scored over three million points on the AnTuTu benchmark test.

It is also confirmed to arrive with a triple rear camera setup tuned by Hasselblad, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 primary camera and optical image stabilisation, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view. It will also feature the same image processing algorithm as the Oppo Find X8 series.

OnePlus 13 Display Features Revealed Ahead of October 31 Launch Date
