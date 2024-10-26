Samsung Galaxy S25 series will reportedly feature slightly older display technology to keep costs of producing the upcoming handsets in check. While the iPhone 16 Pro models sport displays that are built with the company's latest technology, the purported successors to the company's Galaxy S24 lineup might not offer the same display improvements as its rivals, according to a report. Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S25 series of smartphones in early 2025, with Snapdragon 8 Elite chips.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Could Feature Older Display Technology to Cut Costs

An ETNews report citing industry insiders (in Korean) states that Samsung will equip the Galaxy S25 series with low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) OLED panels built by Samsung Display using M13 organic materials. These are the same OLED materials were reportedly used by the company to produce the displays for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series that arrived earlier this year.

This means that the Samsung Galaxy S25 series will not feature displays that are built using M14 organic materials, used by Samsung Display to produce the panels on the iPhone 16 Pro models that were launched earlier this year. Display Chain Supply Consultants (DSCC) CEO Ross Young also echoed these claims, stating that the decision was made for "cost reasons".

Confirmed with materials suppliers that the S25 Ultra will use M13 rather than M14 materials for cost reasons. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) October 25, 2024

The report also sheds some light on the display sizes of the company's upcoming flagship phones — the Galaxy S25 could feature a 6.16-inch screen, while the Galaxy S25+ and the Galaxy S25 Ultra may sport 6.66-inch and 6.86-inch displays, respectively.

At Qualcomm's recent Snapdragon Summit 2024 event, Samsung Mobile President TM Roh said that Samsung's upcoming smartphone models would be equipped with the chipmaker's latest flagship processor. It is unclear whether the purported decision to use an older display technology to cut costs is related to the reported decision to use Snapdragon 8 Elite chipsets on all models, unlike the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ that arrived with an Exynos 2400 SoC in several markets.