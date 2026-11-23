OpenAI is making further changes to the ChatGPT mobile app as it continues to build on its Dots AI agents, which can carry out tasks in the background. Dots have received several updates in recent weeks, including support for custom instructions and messaging. The latest change brings these agents further into the ChatGPT experience, along with a redesigned interface that makes it easier to find and use the app's growing range of features.

ChatGPT Mobile App Gets Dedicated Dots Tab, Redesigned Navigation

According to an Android Authority report, OpenAI's redesigned ChatGPT mobile app features a new bottom navigation bar with three sections: Home, Dots, and Explore. While Home retains the familiar chat interface, the Dots tab gives users direct access to conversations with their AI agents. Explore houses the app's other features, including Codex, Images, Projects, Plugins, Space, Finance, Sites, Health and Scheduled.

Users can also pin their frequently used tools to the bottom navigation bar, according to OpenAI's Help Centre guide. They can do this by touching and holding a tool in Explore and selecting Pin to tab bar. If the navigation bar is full, users can replace an existing shortcut with another tool or remove pinned features by selecting Unpin from the tab bar.

Thibault Sottiaux, who leads Codex and ChatGPT at OpenAI, confirmed on X that users can return to the previous interface through the New ChatGPT Design option in Settings.

ChatGPT App Redesign Rollout, Availability

The redesigned interface is initially available to ChatGPT Pro subscribers aged 18 and above in regions where Dots are supported. OpenAI is also extending access to a limited number of ChatGPT Plus subscribers. However, users in the European Economic Area, the UK, Switzerland and South Korea are excluded from the initial rollout, according to OpenAI's November 19 release notes.

Users who don't yet have access can check for the update by installing the latest version of the ChatGPT app. OpenAI's Help Centre also lists the iPhone SE, iPhone Duo and iPad as devices that do not currently support the new experience.