OpenAI has announced the rollout of ChatGPT Health on Android. It allows users to connect fitness apps and wearable devices to get a clearer picture of their daily habits. According to the San Francisco-based AI company, the AI chatbot can access health and activity records to help users understand patterns in their sleep, exercise and other wellness metrics. The expansion also brings health data into OpenAI's personal AI agents, Dots, which can offer reminders and suggestions based on connected information.

ChatGPT Health Comes to Android With Health Connect Support

According to OpenAI, Android users can connect their health and fitness information through Google's Health Connect platform. This allows ChatGPT to access selected records from compatible apps and wearables. These include devices and services from Garmin, Oura and WHOOP, provided they share the relevant information with Health Connect.

Once the data is synced, users can ask ChatGPT questions about their activity, sleep and workout patterns. For instance, they could check whether days with more physical activity are followed by better sleep, or identify when they tend to walk longer distances. Users can ask these questions in regular ChatGPT conversations or tag @Health to request responses based on their connected information.

The expansion also brings connected health information to Dots. Unlike a regular chatbot that responds when prompted, these agents can offer proactive suggestions based on information users have connected. Citing an example, the company said that a Dot could suggest another time for a workout if a meeting clashes with a user's usual gym schedule.

On the privacy front, OpenAI emphasised that information synced through Health, including medical records and data from Apple Health or Health Connect, is not used to train its foundation models or target advertisements. However, conversations that reference connected Health data, and content derived from it, may be used to improve OpenAI's models depending on the user's model improvement settings.

The Health feature is available to eligible logged-in users on Free, Go, Plus and Pro plans, but currently only in the US. Users must be at least 18 years old. OpenAI says the Android rollout is gradual, so the Health section may not immediately appear for everyone.

To get started, users need to update the ChatGPT app, open Health from the sidebar or Explore menu, select Health Connect and choose which data categories they want to share.