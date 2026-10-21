Cyberpunk 2077 is getting yet another free update, developer CD Projekt Red has announced. The game's 2.5 update will be released this week to coincide with the premiere of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 on Netflix. The animated series, a standalone sequel to Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, released on the streaming service on Tuesday.

The Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners 2 Update will be released on October 22, 2026, across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X; Nintendo Switch 2 launch will follow shortly, CD Projekt Red confirmed in a blog post.

Update 2.5 will include content inspired by Edgerunners 2, along with some new items and features, the developer said. CDPR will reveal more details about the update during a new REDstreams livestream on October 21, offering a first look at new features coming to Cyberpunk 2077 with the Edgerunners 2 update.

The studio teased some of the new features coming with the update in a social media post, confirming that Cyberpunk 2077 would be getting cyberware customisation and a new dual-wielding playstyle.

The special episode of REDstreams will be broadcast on Twitch, YouTube, and Steam; CD Projekt Red will share the official patch notes for the update following the stream.

New Edgerunners, new chrome, new playstyle? Sounds like we need another REDstreams! Join us this Wednesday, October 21st at 5 PM CEST for a closer look at Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 Update (2.5) and some of the features coming to Cyberpunk 2077. We're talking cyberware customization, a new dual-wielding playstyle, and more! Tune in on Twitch, YouTube or Steam: 📺 https://t.co/crpXzrC6VR 📺 https://t.co/gQnOGLaa0I — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 20, 2026

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 Premieres on Netflix

All ten episodes of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, meanwhile, are now streaming on Netflix. The anime, created by CD Projekt Red and Japanese animation studio Trigger, arrives four years after Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the critically acclaimed anime set in the world of Cyberpunk.

The standalone sequel features a new cast of characters but returns to Night City as a setting. Edgerunners 2 is directed by Kai Ikarashi; Kanno Ichigo serves as lead character designer on the series.

Cyberpunk 2077 launched in 2020 and has since received multiple major content updates and fixes that have overhauled the game. The RPG has sold over 40 million copies. Additionally, Cyberpunk 2077's acclaimed story expansion, Phantom Liberty, has sold 10 million copies.