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Cyberpunk 2077 Is Getting a Free Update This Week to Mark the Release of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 on Netflix

Cyberpunk 2077's Update 2.5 arrives October 22.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 21 October 2026 14:50 IST
Cyberpunk 2077 Is Getting a Free Update This Week to Mark the Release of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 on Netflix

Photo Credit: CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077's Edgerunners 2 update will be detailed in a livestream on October 21

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Highlights
  • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 is now streaming on Netflix
  • CD Projekt Red will detail the udpate in a livestream on October 21
  • Cyberpunk 2077 has sold over 40 million copies
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Cyberpunk 2077 is getting yet another free update, developer CD Projekt Red has announced. The game's 2.5 update will be released this week to coincide with the premiere of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 on Netflix. The animated series, a standalone sequel to Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, released on the streaming service on Tuesday.

The Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners 2 Update will be released on October 22, 2026, across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X; Nintendo Switch 2 launch will follow shortly, CD Projekt Red confirmed in a blog post.

Update 2.5 will include content inspired by Edgerunners 2, along with some new items and features, the developer said. CDPR will reveal more details about the update during a new REDstreams livestream on October 21, offering a first look at new features coming to Cyberpunk 2077 with the Edgerunners 2 update.

The studio teased some of the new features coming with the update in a social media post, confirming that Cyberpunk 2077 would be getting cyberware customisation and a new dual-wielding playstyle.

The special episode of REDstreams will be broadcast on Twitch, YouTube, and Steam; CD Projekt Red will share the official patch notes for the update following the stream.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 Premieres on Netflix

All ten episodes of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, meanwhile, are now streaming on Netflix. The anime, created by CD Projekt Red and Japanese animation studio Trigger, arrives four years after Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the critically acclaimed anime set in the world of Cyberpunk.

The standalone sequel features a new cast of characters but returns to Night City as a setting. Edgerunners 2 is directed by Kai Ikarashi; Kanno Ichigo serves as lead character designer on the series.

Cyberpunk 2077 launched in 2020 and has since received multiple major content updates and fixes that have overhauled the game. The RPG has sold over 40 million copies. Additionally, Cyberpunk 2077's acclaimed story expansion, Phantom Liberty, has sold 10 million copies.

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Good voice acting
  • Lots to do in Night City
  • Multiple ways to play
  • Three lifepaths, multiple endings
  • Bad
  • Terrible graphics
  • Low frame rate that impacts gameplay
  • Filled with bugs, frequent crashes
  • Too many loading screens
  • Enemies are bullet sponges
  • No cover system
  • Repetitive NPCs
  • Too much loot
Read detailed CD Projekt Cyberpunk 2077 review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 18+
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2

  • Release Date 20 October 2026
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Animation
  • Director
    Kai Ikarashi
  • Producer
    Bartosz Sztybor
Comments

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Further reading: Cyberpunk 2077, Cyberpunk 2077 2 5 Update, Cyberpunk 2077 Update, Cyberpunk Edgerunners 2, CD Projekt Red
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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