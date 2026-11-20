Apple is reportedly developing an artificial intelligence (AI) agent that could take over tasks across apps, browsers, and devices. Unlike Siri, which still relies heavily on user instructions, the new assistant is expected to handle multi-step requests with less intervention. Recent job listings point to capabilities such as web browsing and app control, although Apple has yet to share details about the project, which remains in its early stages.

Apple AI Agent Features (Expected)

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple is developing an AI assistant that could browse the web, control applications, navigate devices, and write or debug code. The company is looking for a senior engineering manager to oversee the development of what it calls a proactive, agentic AI assistant.

The assistant could handle multi-step requests involving browsers, apps, command lines, and external services. It may also decide which tools to use and bring in specialised AI agents to handle different parts of a task. The job listing also stresses the need for permission controls, sandboxing and transparency, particularly when the agent handles credentials or acts on a user's behalf.

Several other major technology companies are working on similar systems. OpenAI, Anthropic, Google and Meta are developing AI agents that can perform tasks across apps and services. The report notes that Apple has considered releasing its assistant as early as late next year, but the project is still in its early stages, and no launch timeline has been confirmed.

Apple Is Also Tightening Access for Third-Party AI Agents

Apple is reportedly making it harder for third-party AI agents to control Mac computers, even as it develops its own AI assistant. The macOS 27.3 beta adds warning screens before users can grant these tools permission to control their devices. The report adds that enabling ChatGPT's computer-control features now requires 14 steps, compared to four previously.

The Cupertino-based tech giant maintains that the additional checks are meant to protect user privacy and security. However, the changes have prompted concerns among AI companies and users that they could make it harder for competing services to operate on Macs.

Apple is also working to expand Siri's capabilities through deeper integration with third-party apps in iOS 27.3. This is expected to let users do things like book a car or a restaurant through the assistant. However, the update would not turn Siri into a fully autonomous agent capable of planning and completing complex tasks across multiple apps.