OpenAI started rolling out a unified Chat and Work experience in ChatGPT. The AI platform is testing this with a select group of Pro users. This follows an earlier email announcement about merging the Chat and Work modes. The change is expected to begin rolling out in December. The development could change how paying users manage their ChatGPT subscriptions.

OpenAI Merges Chat and Work in ChatGPT

OpenAI's software engineer and product executive Thibault Sottiaux announced on X that the company is testing the redesigned combined Chat and Work experience with a limited group of Pro subscribers. The executive says the company wants to learn from feedback before it rolls out more broadly.

OpenAI previously announced the merger via email and plans to roll out shared usage limits more widely in December. Under the existing arrangement, users can engage in lengthy reasoning conversations without using their separate Work or Codex allowance. Some subscribers also have distinct message limits when accessing advanced reasoning models, including GPT-6 Pro.

Basic Instant chats are expected to remain exempt from the combined allowance. Therefore, users will be able to access standard ChatGPT conversations without consuming tokens from the shared allocation. The proposal is concerning for paying ChatGPT subscribers. Users who regularly use both reasoning models and Codex will be affected by the move. Users who previously relied on separate allowances for different workloads may have to manage their usage more carefully under the new system.

The unified usage system is expected to simplify how OpenAI manages access across ChatGPT features. Its impact on subscribers will depend on the size of the shared allowance and how token consumption is calculated. OpenAI has not yet provided complete details about the revised usage limits.