Telegram Update Adds Improved Video Speed Controls, Last Edit Timestamps and Chat-Specific Hashtags

Edited messages on Telegram will now display the last time a user made an edit.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 1 November 2024 20:31 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Eyestetix Studio

Telegram has introduced several new optimisations for videos on the platform

Highlights
  • Telegram users can now access gesture-based video playback speeds
  • The messaging platform will show timestamps for message edits
  • Telegram bots can now participate in revenue sharing for Telegram Ads
Telegram has been updated with improvements to the video and chat features on the messaging service. The latest update brings new video speed controls, while improving the quality of videos along with support for faster loading, based on network connection quality. Users will now be able to add media while editing a sent message. Telegram will now display the last time a message was edited inside a chat. Developers will also be able to leverage new monetisation options on the platform.

Telegram Update Brings New Video Features, Improvements

After updating to the latest version of the app, Telegram says that users will be able to speed up video playback by holding down on the right side of a video, then sliding to the right in order to increase playback speed up to 2.5x. This feature provides faster access to the existing video speed controls, and users on Android can also tap on the left and right side of the screen to rewind or fast forward by 10 seconds, respectively.

video playback speed telegram Telegram

The new swipe-based video playback speed controls on Telegram
Photo Credit: Telegram

 

Owners of large channels will also see improvements to playback of uploaded videos, thanks to a new video feature that automatically selects video quality based on connection quality. The platform will automatically compress and optimise high resolution videos uploaded by channel owners to three quality options — low, medium, and high. iOS users can swipe up on a video to use picture-in-picture (PiP) mode

Telegram Improves Message Editing, Introduces Chat-Specific Hashtags

While Telegram already supports the ability to edit messages (or messages with media) after they have been sent, users can now add media to a text message while making an edit. The new functionality has been added on the latest version of the app, which allows users to tap on a message and attach an image, which will be displayed in place of the original message.

Edited messages on Telegram will now display the last time a user made an edit. According to the platform, if a user edits their message again, the app will show when the message was last edited. Meanwhile, small groups have been upgraded with read receipts for each group member — this functionality is also available on Telegram's rival, WhatsApp.

chat specific hashtags telegram Telegram

Chat-specific hashtags on Telegram channels or groups
Photo Credit: Telegram

 

Telegram has also introduced a new feature called chat-specific hashtags, that are designed to make it easier to find messages with that tag inside a particular group or channel. It follows the #hashtag@username format, which means that a user looking for #travel@adventures would see all messages tagged with food posted by the Adventures channel, making it easier to search find specific posts on a channel or a group.

Improved Telegram Bot Functionality, Ad Integration

One of the reasons why Telegram is so popular is its support for highly programmable bots inside groups. The platform allows bots to send up to 30 messages per second to users, and bot operators can now use Telegram Stars to increase this limit to a thousand messages per second at a rate of 0.1 Stars per message, the platform's digital currency that can be used for purchases.

Bots on Telegram can also gain revenue from Telegram Ads, allowing users to monetise their channels. The platform shares 50 percent of ad revenue from the platform with content creators, and now developers of bots can also earn revenue from the ad service, via the revenue sharing program.

David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Insta360 X4 BMW Motorrad Limited Edition Action Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
OpenAI Will Not Release GPT-5 This Year But ‘Some Very Good Releases’ Are Coming, Says CEO Sam Altman

