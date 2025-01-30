Technology News
English Edition
Telegram Now Lets Users Display Collectible Gifts as Status, Move Them to Blockchain and More

Telegram users can now send gifts to channels to celebrate milestones and special occasions.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 January 2025 18:52 IST
Telegram Now Lets Users Display Collectible Gifts as Status, Move Them to Blockchain and More

Photo Credit: Telegram

Users can now 'wear' collectible gifts on their Telegram profile

Highlights
  • Collectible gifts can be shared on Telegram Stories as animated previews
  • Users can transfer or auction gifts via the TON blockchain
  • It has a new filtering feature to sort gifts by status, date, and value
Telegram is rolling out six new features which may enhance the gifting experience, the company announced on Thursday. As part of the changes, users can now display collectible gifts as emoji statues and transfer gifts to the blockchain and even auction them. Further, it also brings the ability to share collectible gifts via Telegram stories. Notably, this is the second major update of the year, following the January 1 patch which introduced an in-app QR code scanner, service message reactions, emojis in folder names, extra message search filters, and more features.

New Features on Telegram

As per Telegram, users can now show off collectible gifts by adding them as emoji statuses. Upon application, a glittering star effect will appear and the user's profile appearance will be modified in line with the backdrop and the collectible's symbol. This functionality can be toggled via My Profile > Gifts.

Similar to collectible usernames and numbers, the instant messaging platform allows users to transfer or auction gifts via the TON blockchain. Telegram says this grants them permanent control over gifts, even if they lose access to or delete their account. Moving a gift to the TON wallet brings additional perks offered by auction sites or platforms.

It also rolls out the ability to send gifts to channels, which the platform says, can be used to celebrate milestones and special occasions. These are said to appear on the channel's profile and can be upgraded with Stars before being sent. Additionally, channel owners can transfer them to other users and channels, or even auction them via the aforementioned blockchain feature. This feature is being gradually rolled out and will be expanded over time, as per the company.

Other add-ons include sharing collectible gifts on Telegram stories in the form of an animated preview and a filtering feature in the Gifts tab which can be used to sort gifts based on the collectible status, date received, and value. Channel admins can toggle notifications to keep a track of incoming gifts.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Telegram Now Lets Users Display Collectible Gifts as Status, Move Them to Blockchain and More
