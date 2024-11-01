Technology News
Insta360 X4 BMW Motorrad Limited Edition Action Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Insta360 X4 BMW Motorrad Limited Edition is not yet confirmed to launch outside China.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 November 2024 19:47 IST
Insta360 X4 BMW Motorrad Limited Edition Action Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Insta360

Insta360 X4 is available in a single black colourway

Highlights
  • Insta360 X4 BMW Motorrad Limited Edition is similar to the standard one
  • The camera comes with an IPX4 rating which allows 10m of water resistance
  • The Insta360 X4 has a 2.5-inch touchscreen with gesture, voice controls
Insta360 X4 BMW Motorrad Limited Edition action camera has been unveiled in China. The new variant is similar to the standard version in terms of specifications and features, but has a slightly different design. It is equipped with a 72-megapixel CMOS sensor and AI noise-reduction backed inbuilt microphones. It supports up to 8K resolution 360-degree video recording. The Insta360 app also offers AI editing tools that users can utilise to edit the 360-degree panoramic videos. The Insta360 X4 is claimed to offer a recording time of up to 135 minutes on a single charge. 

Insta360 X4 BMW Motorrad Limited Edition Price

The China launch of the limited edition action camera was confirmed in a Weibo post by Insta360. The Insta360 X4 BMW Motorrad Limited Edition price is set in China at CNY 3,649 (roughly Rs. 43,100). It includes extra accessories in the box. The company has not yet revealed if the BMW variant will be introduced in other markets including India.

Insta360 X4 BMW Motorrad Limited Edition Features

The Insta360 X4 BMW Motorrad Limited Edition camera shares similar features as the standard variant, with the main difference being in the design. There's a BMW Motorrad Logo on the body and the included case. You also get two protective lenses. The camera features a 1/2 inch 72-megapixel CMOS sensor that supports 8K resolution 360 degree video recording. It also offers 4K recording at 100fps. 

Insta360's X4 BMW Motorrad Limited Edition action camera comes with an IPX4 rating which allows 10m of water resistance. According to the company, a fully invisible diving case (sold separately) can offer water resistance of up to 50m. The camera carries four AI-backed microphones with sports wind noise reduction which is said to offer clear sound.

The Insta360 X4 BMW Motorrad Edition sports a 2.5-inch touch-supported display which is compatible with gesture as well as voice controls. It also supports features like Invisible Selfie Stick, 360-degree horizon lock, and Flow State stabilisation. It packs a 2,290mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 135 minutes of 5.7K video recording at 60fps on a single charge. The camera measures 46.0 x 123.6 x 37.6mm in size and weighs 203g.

Sucharita Ganguly
Google Gemini API, AI Studio Gets a ‘Grounding with Google Search’ Feature for Developers
