Microblogging site Twitter faced an outage on Wednesday with several users, including those in India, reporting issues with refreshing their newsfeeds or posting new content on the website.

The service, which went down at around 4 pm resumed after a short while.

According to the outage monitoring website, Downdetector, affected regions in India included major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Lucknow and Patna among others.

Users in India complained about the Twitter homepage being unable to load. The issue began around 4 pm. The users claimed social media website was not allowing users to refresh their feeds. Issues were reflected not only on the web version but also on the Twitter app for iPhone and Android.

As many as 58 percent of users had problems with the mobile app while 37 percent had issues with the desktop website, with the remaining 5 percent complaining about the server connection, as per the Downdetector.

After connectivity was restored, many users swarmed the microblogging platform to share their thoughts on the outage.

Several Indian users noted that the network went down only on Jio networks.

It was earlier reported that a pop-up message appeared for some users who tried to access their feeds, which read, "Welcome to Twitter! This is the best place to see what's happening in your world. Find some people and topics to follow now."

Reuters, on the other hand, mentioned that more than 4,500 users in the United States reported issues with accessing the social media site, according to Downdetector.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The social network's status page showed that all systems were operational.

Twitter, which was acquired by billionaire Elon Musk in a $44 billion (nearly Rs. 3,62,900 crore) takeover last year, suffered a major outage in December, leaving tens of thousands of users globally unable to access the platform or use its key features for several hours before services appeared to come back online.

