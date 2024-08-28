Technology News
X Down? Several Users Report Outage Across the Globe, Including India

X users report inaccessibility of the feed, 'for you' section and other pages on the microblogging app.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 August 2024 09:30 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

X recently introduced significant changes, such as summarisation of news events by its Grok AI chatbot

Highlights
  • X suffered a downtime on Wednesday
  • Users report problems while accessing it on both web and mobile platforms
  • The outage is reported to be global, including in India
X (formerly Twitter) suffered an outage in India and globally during the early hours of Wednesday. The microblogging website, which is owned by billionaire Elon Musk, left users unable to access it or its features on both mobile and web platforms. Over 20,000 user reports were logged on a website which detects and monitors downtime activity. Its users also took to other social media platforms to complain unavailability of X and its services.

Update: X appears to be functioning normally again, with posts displaying on all feeds at around 9:15 am IST, nearly 30 minutes after users reported that the service was inaccessible.

X Down

On the downtime tracking website Downdetector, users registered 27,700 reports about not being able to access the microblogging platform. The problems arose around 8:46 am IST when the complaints spiked to 27,701. When using the app, they encountered a “posts aren't loading right now” message, with X suggesting they “try again”.

x down X

X Feed Not Being Able to Fetch Posts

According to Reuters, 3,300 reports of outages in Canada and 1,600 reports in the UK were also observed. The cause behind the downtime is reportedly unknown. The platform is also yet to acknowledge the outage.

X users took to Threads, which has emerged as one of the rivals of the microblogging service in recent years, to report about the issues. “Finally a good place to look for an answer to the question ‘is twitter down?'”, wrote one user. Several others marked their presence with an “obligatory Twitter down post”.

As per Downdetector, 68 percent of users encountered an issue while accessing the app and 26 percent of them faced trouble on the website. Furthermore, 6 percent of X users also reported server-related issues.

Several Gadgets 360 staff members also faced problems while accessing the X app, confirming its outage in India too.

However, it is not the first time that the Elon Musk-owned app has suffered an outage. On August 9, it reportedly suffered another outage, with more than 7,000 complaints on Downdetector. The issue seemed to be concentrated in the US. At the time, its users took to other social media apps to report another glitch which showed an error that caused all posts to be dated “Dec, 31, 1969”.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Samsung AI-Powered Smart TVs to Reportedly Get Seven Years of OS Updates
