Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Karnataka High Court Stays Previous Order Imposing Rs. 50 Lakh Fine on X

Karnataka High Court Stays Previous Order Imposing Rs. 50 Lakh Fine on X

MeiTY had under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act between February 2, 2021 and February 28, 2022 issued 10 Government orders.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 10 August 2023 23:12 IST
Karnataka High Court Stays Previous Order Imposing Rs. 50 Lakh Fine on X

X (then Twitter) challenged the MeitY orders related to 39 of URLs that were asked to remove

Highlights
  • The deposit is for X to show its bonafides, the court said
  • MeitY directed X to block 1,474 accounts, 175 Tweets, 256 URLs, 1 hashta
  • X was represented by advocate Manu Kulkarni

A division bench of the High Court of Karnataka on Thursday stayed a single judge bench order that had imposed a cost of Rs. 50 lakh on X (formerly Twitter) for not complying with IT Ministry orders — subject to the company depositing 50 percent of the amount (Rs. 25 lakh) within one week. 

The deposit is for X to show its bonafides, the court said. The order of the single judge who had directed X to deposit Rs. 50 lakh by August 14 will be stayed till the next date of hearing.

“As such, on deposit of Rs. 25 lakh, the order of the single judge bench is stayed until the next hearing date,” the HC said.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice MGS Kamal was hearing a petition by the micro-blogging site against the order of Justice Krishna S Dixit which had dismissed its petition challenging the take-down orders on tweets (posts), URLs and hashtags. The single judge bench had also imposed a cost on the company in its judgment on June 30.

On Thursday, the division bench in its interim order said, “We direct the appellant to deposit Rs. 25 lakh within one week in this court.” The court however said that deposing the money “may not be treated as acceptance by this court that equity lies in favour of the appellant.” The single judge had held that the company did not comply with the orders of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTY) for more than a year and then approached the HC against those orders.

MeiTY had under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act between February 2, 2021 and February 28, 2022 issued 10 Government orders directing it to block 1,474 accounts, 175 Tweets, 256 URLs and one hashtag. X (then Twitter) challenged the orders related to 39 of these URLs.

On Thursday, X was represented by advocate Manu Kulkarni while the Central Government Counsel Kumar M N argued on behalf of MeiTY. The Government counsel argued that the case itself was not maintainable.

However, the division bench pointed out that the single judge bench had upheld the locus standi of X to file the petition challenging the blocking of tweets and handles of its users.

Comparing X to a shop selling various products, the HC observed that it was akin to taking action against the shopkeeper if there were substandard products on sale. After granting the temporary relief in the interim order, the division bench adjourned the hearing of the appeal by two weeks.

From the launch of the Infinix GT 10 Pro to Amazon's latest mega-sale, we discuss the most noteworthy technology news events of the week on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, X, Karnataka High Court, MeitY
Samsung India Records 1 Lakh Pre-Bookings for Galaxy Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5

Related Stories

Karnataka High Court Stays Previous Order Imposing Rs. 50 Lakh Fine on X
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G Launches New Configuration Variant in India at This Price
  2. iPhone 15 Series Said to Launch a Day Earlier Than Previously Reported
  3. Jio Launches Independence Offer Prepaid Plan With 2.5GB Daily Data: Details
  4. Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon: Details
  5. OnePlus Phones With This Issue Get Lifetime Screen Warranty in India: Report
  6. Realme 11 5G Will Launch Soon in India; RAM and Storage Options Tipped
  7. Vivo Pad Air Tablet With 11.5-Inch Display Announced: Details
  8. iPhone 15 Pro Might Get 6GB RAM, A17 Bionic SoC Specifications Leak Online
  9. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Series Price in India and Colour Options Leaked
  10. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G Scheduled to Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Karnataka High Court Stays Previous Order Imposing Rs. 50 Lakh Fine on X
  2. Samsung India Records 1 Lakh Pre-Bookings for Galaxy Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5
  3. Russia to Launch Lunar Spacecraft in Race to Find Water on Moon Against Chandrayaan-3
  4. Xiaomi Pad 6 Max Set to Launch on August 14; Design, Specifications Teased
  5. RBI Increases UPI Lite Transaction Limit to Rs. 500, Proposes AI-Powered ‘Conversational Payments’
  6. Hike Lays Off Over One-Fifth of Workforce Due to GST Raise on Online Gaming
  7. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G New Configuration Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. iPhone 15 Series Launch Might Take Place on September 12: Mark Gurman
  9. Microsoft, Aptos Labs Partner to Unite Web3, Artificial Intelligence: Details
  10. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Price in India and Colour Options Leak Ahead of Debut
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.