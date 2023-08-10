Technology News

Samsung India Records 1 Lakh Pre-Bookings for Galaxy Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5

The company launched the devices on July 26 and their pre-bookings were opened on July 27, 2023.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 10 August 2023 21:36 IST
Samsung India Records 1 Lakh Pre-Bookings for Galaxy Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5

The Galaxy Fold 5 is priced between Rs. 1,54,000 lakh and Rs. 1,85,000 lakh apiece

Highlights
  • Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip are scheduled to go on sale from August 18
  • Samsung Galaxy Flip 5 will be available at starting price of Rs. 99,999
  • Foldables phones will contribute over 1.8 percent of total phone revenues

Samsung secured pre-bookings for 1 lakh units of its fifth generation of ultra-premium foldable devices, Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5, in the first 28 hours of the launch of bookings in India, the company said on Thursday.

As compared to the fourth generation foldables (Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4), Samsung received 1.7 times more pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 during the first 28 hours, Samsung said in a statement.

The company launched the devices on July 26 and their pre-bookings were opened on July 27, 2023. The "Made in India" devices are scheduled to go on sale from August 18.

"We are delighted with the overwhelming response for our newly-launched Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 phones in India. The success of Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 shows that Indian consumers are highly sensitive to new innovations.

"I am confident that our new devices will help the mainstreaming of foldables, and help us consolidate our leadership in India," Samsung Southwest Asia, President and CEO, JB Park said.

The Galaxy Fold 5 is priced between Rs. 1,54,000 lakh and Rs. 1,85,000 lakh apiece depending on the internal storage capacity which ranges from 256GB to 1TB. Samsung Galaxy Flip 5 will be available in the price range of Rs. 99,999 and Rs. 1,09,999 apiece.

According to market research and analysis firm Techarc estimates, foldable (including flip) smartphones will contribute over 1.8 percent of the total smartphone revenues for 2023. The estimate implies over 6.35 lakh foldable smartphones will be sold in India during the year which will be less than 0.5 percent of the total sales by volume estimated for the period. 

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung India
