X (formerly Twitter), is bolstering its video-first ambitions with a new TV app. The company announced on Tuesday that X will soon get a new smart TV app that will be compatible with most devices and allow users to watch the videos hosted on the platform on a larger screen. While there is no launch date for the app in sight, some of its features have also been highlighted such as trending algorithm-based content curation, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered topic organisation, and more.

Linda Yaccarino, CEO, X, announced the new development via a post on the platform. She said, “From the small screen to the big screen X is changing everything. Soon we'll bring real-time, engaging content to your smart TVs with the X TV App. This will be your go-to companion for a high-quality, immersive entertainment experience on a larger screen.” The smart TV app is still under development, but the CEO highlighted that it will be launched soon.

Making the announcement, Yaccarino also revealed a few of the features that users of the app will get. The X TV app will be powered by the same trending video algorithm that runs on the platform. Users are likely to see the most popular videos based on their preferences lined up upon booting up the app. The app will also let users organise videos by topics which are AI-powered. The company says this will create a personalised experience but more details are awaited.

X TV app will also support cross-device viewings. So, a user could pause a video on their mobile app and start at the same place on the smart TV as long as both apps have the same account logged in. Yaccarino also said that the video search functionality will be improved to help viewers easily find what they're looking for. Casting support will also be provided.

Along with the post, Yaccarino also shared a teaser video of the app, which can be seen above. Based on the video, the interface appears to be quite generic with account settings on the top left, followed by a search and home icon. Several feeds segregated by topics such as Trending and For You were also visible. More such topics may be created by AI and X's recommendation algorithm curates the content in them.

