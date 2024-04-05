Technology News

Elon Musk's X Expands Community Notes to India, Allows Users to Become Contributors

After expanding contributors for Community Notes to India, the feature now has members from 69 countries.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 5 April 2024 15:11 IST
Elon Musk's X Expands Community Notes to India, Allows Users to Become Contributors

Photo Credit: Reuters

To become a contributor, a user must have at least six months old account

Highlights
  • Community Notes was released on X in November 2022 replacing Birdwatch
  • It is an open-source moderation tool to detect and label misinformation
  • Posts corrected by Community Notes are not eligible for ad revenue
Advertisement

Elon Musk-owned social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) expanded its Community Notes' contributor positions to India on Thursday. With this development, Indian users can apply to become contributors to this open-source moderation tool to rate and review posts that are misleading or are spreading misinformation. Community Notes was officially introduced in November 2022 but at the time of launch, moderators were only selected from a few countries. Now, with the addition of India, the tool has contributors from 69 countries.

The announcement was made via a post by the official account of Community Notes. It said, “Welcome new contributors in India. Our first contributors are joining today, and we'll be expanding over time. As always, we'll monitor quality to ensure that notes are found helpful by people from different points of view.” Musk also posted about the development.

Becoming a Community Notes contributor is easy but users will have to fulfill some eligibility criteria. As per X guidelines, the user must have joined the platform at least six months ago, have a verified phone number from a trusted phone carrier, and have no recent platform rules violations. The account should not be associated with other Community Notes accounts.

Once these requirements are met, users can apply to become contributors here. The process just requires highlighting the languages a user is proficient in and agreeing to X's terms and conditions. However, one thing to note is after joining as a contributor users will not directly be able to review or rate posts. Contributors will only be able to rate Community Notes to denote how helpful they are. Based on the regularity of rating notes and accuracy in assessing the posts, a user can later be contacted by the platform to become a contributor who writes Community Notes for others to rate.

Interestingly, before November 2022, Community Notes was known as Birdwatch. Birdwatch was introduced in 2020 as a moderation tool to identify and debunk misinformation and propaganda. However, after Musk took charge of the social media platform, he rebranded the tool and made it open-source. X states that the feature is not controlled by it and only users rate and review posts. Further, the platform publishes all the Community Notes data daily which can be downloaded for inspection.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: X, Twitter, Elon Musk, X features, Twitter features
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Samsung Acknowledges Galaxy S23 Touchscreen Issue With One UI 6.1, Offers Temporary Fix
Google Files Lawsuits Against Chinese Nationals for Promoting Fraudulent Crypto Apps on Play Store: Report

Related Stories

Elon Musk's X Expands Community Notes to India, Allows Users to Become Contributors
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Pro's Thin Bezels Might Pose a Challenge to Apple's Suppliers
  2. PlayStation 5 Slim Arrives in India With 10-Minute Delivery in These Cities
  3. Vivo X100s Pro, Vivo X100s Spotted on Certification Sites; Launch Expected Soon
  4. WhatsApp Tests Link Privacy Feature; Developing This Video Feature on iOS
  5. Realme 12X 5G Special Sale in India Today: Check Price, Offers
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Could Launch Earlier Than Expected
  7. How to Watch IPL Match for Free on Mobile and Smart TV
  8. Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Series India Launch Set for This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple iPad Pro, iPad Air Hit by Production Delays Ahead of Anticipated Debut in May: Report
  2. WhatsApp Testing Link Privacy Feature; Working on Picture-in-Picture Support on iOS: Reports
  3. Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Now Up for Pre-Orders in India Ahead of April 8 Launch
  4. PlayStation 5 Slim Goes on Sale in India With 10-Minute Delivery in Select Cities
  5. Google Reportedly Reveals the Date to Launch Find My Device Network for Android
  6. Google Files Lawsuits Against Chinese Nationals for Promoting Fraudulent Crypto Apps on Play Store: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE in the Works, to Launch Earlier Than Usual: Report
  8. Elon Musk's X Expands Community Notes to India, Allows Users to Become Contributors
  9. Samsung Acknowledges Galaxy S23 Touchscreen Issue With One UI 6.1, Offers Temporary Fix
  10. India to Legislate AI Regulations Soon, Says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »