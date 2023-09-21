Technology News

YouTube Announces AI-Enabled Editing Products for Video Creators

Google has been under pressure to show results and practical applications for its generative AI products.

By Davey Alba, Bloomberg | Updated: 21 September 2023 22:56 IST
YouTube Announces AI-Enabled Editing Products for Video Creators

YouTube's Dream Screen tool uses generative AI to add video or image backgrounds to short-form videos

Highlights
  • YouTube is locked in fierce competition with TikTok, Instagram Reels
  • The company also announced YouTube Create
  • YouTube said it would also provide creators with more tools in future

YouTube will roll out a slew of artificial-intelligence-powered features for creators, the latest effort from parent company Alphabet to incorporate generative AI — technology that can create and synthesize text, images, music and other media given simple prompts — into its most important products and services.

Among the new products YouTube announced Thursday is a tool called Dream Screen that uses generative AI to add video or image backgrounds to short-form videos, which the company calls Shorts. It also announced new AI-enabled production tools to help with editing both short- and long-form videos on its platform.

“We're unveiling a suite of products and features that will enable people to push the bounds of creative expression,” Toni Reid, YouTube's vice president for community products, said in a blog post timed to the announcement Thursday. The Google-owned video platform first announced that it was developing the tools in March.

Google has been under pressure to show results and practical applications for its generative AI products. Some critics have been wary the company, which has long been seen as a leader in artificial intelligence, was falling behind upstarts like OpenAI or rival Microsoft, and that the products Google was rolling out weren't yet ready for public consumption. OpenAI's ChatGPT and a new Bing chatbot from Microsoft — which has invested $13 billion (nearly Rs. 1,08,100 crore) in OpenAI since 2019 — have been wildly popular and gained mainstream favour. 

Over the past few months, Google launched its own ChatGPT competitor, Bard, and released a steady flow of updates to the product. It's  also incorporated experimental generative AI features into its most important services, including its flagship search engine, in what the company calls its experimental “search generative experience.” The product generates detailed summaries based on information it's ingested from the internet and other digital sources in response to search queries.

The announcement of the new features also comes as YouTube is locked in fierce competition with ByteDance's TikTok and Meta Platforms's Instagram Reels to gain more share of the vertical, short-form video market. YouTube said it now sees more than 70 billion daily views on Shorts, and the new generative AI tools appear to be aimed at attracting even more users and creators and gaining a competitive edge over its rivals.

The company also announced YouTube Create, a mobile app aimed at helping the platform's creators make video production work easier. The app includes AI-enabled features like editing and trimming, automatic captioning, voiceover capabilities and access to a library of filters and royalty-free music. The app is currently in beta on Android in “select markets,” the company said, and will be free of charge.

Beyond creation, YouTube said it would also provide creators with more tools to get AI-powered insights, help with automatic dubbing of videos and assist with finding music and soundtracks for videos.

© 2023 Bloomberg LP 

From the launch of the Infinix GT 10 Pro to Amazon's latest mega-sale, we discuss the most noteworthy technology news events of the week on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube, Google, Bard, Generative AI, Alphabet
Tesla Said to Have Proposed Plans to Set Up Battery Storage Systems in India

Related Stories

YouTube Announces AI-Enabled Editing Products for Video Creators
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Starts Soon; Smartphone Offers Teased So Far
  2. Motorola Edge 40 Neo With Dimensity 7030 SoC Debuts in India at This Price
  3. Vivo V29 5G, Vivo V29 Pro 5G Price in India, Camera Details Tipped: See Here
  4. AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) Updated With These New Features Alongside iOS 17
  5. Jio AirFiber Launched in These Cities: See Plans, Internet Speed
  6. Android 14 QPR1 Beta Now Available for Google Pixel Devices
  7. iPhone 15 Can Be Availed for Just Rs. 74,900 With This Offer
  8. Amazfit Cheetah Series With SpO2 Tracking, Bluetooth Calling Debuts in India
  9. OnePlus Open Confirmed to Launch Soon, Might Debut on This Date
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Might Come With a Camera Downgrade
#Latest Stories
  1. YouTube Announces AI-Enabled Editing Products for Video Creators
  2. Tesla Said to Have Proposed Plans to Set Up Battery Storage Systems in India
  3. Vivo T2 Pro Camera Details Revealed Ahead of September 22 India Launch: All Details
  4. Google Rolls Out Android 14 QPR1 Beta, Pixel Phones Could Display Battery Cycle Counts Soon
  5. Meesho Eyes Threefold Growth in Festive Season Orders, Will Use Meesho Mall to Attract Consumers
  6. National Cinema Day 2023: Movie Tickets to Cost Just Rs. 99 on October 13
  7. Amazfit Cheetah Round, Amazfit Cheetah Square With Over 150 Sports Modes, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  8. Assassin’s Creed Mirage PC System Requirements Announced Ahead of Launch
  9. Motorola Edge 40 Neo With MediaTek Dimensity 7030 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Vivo V29 Series India Release Officially Teased, May Launch on October 4: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.