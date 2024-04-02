YouTube Music has started rolling out a new feature that allows desktop users to download music for offline listening. Previously, offline downloading was primarily accessible to mobile users through the YouTube Music app. However, with the latest update, desktop users can now download music directly from the website. This feature enables users to enjoy their favourite tracks without requiring an active internet connection, providing greater convenience and flexibility. The offline tracks can be accessed through a separate tab on the YouTube Music site.

Spotted first by 9to5Google, the YouTube Music support for offline downloads has started rolling out to users. Gadgets 360 was able to verify this feature. When you open the YouTube Music website on the desktop, a “New! Download music to listen offline” message appears on the screen beside the Library tab in the sidebar. Once you click on the tab, alongside the primary Library layout, there appears a Downloads tab.

Whatever file you choose to download can later be accessed via the Library > Downloads tab on the YouTube Music site and can be further navigated by its type. For instance, alongside singular music tracks, you can also download entire albums, playlists or podcasts, like on the YouTube Music application.

To save a file for later on the site, you can click on the download button. You will then find a "Downloading" indicator in the bottom left corner of the screen. Once the download is complete, you can find the file under the Downloads tab. YouTube Music also notes that “Downloads remain available as long as your device has an active internet connection at least once every 30 days.” This is a standard requirement, even on the mobile application.

A recent report claimed that the Song search feature from YouTube's mobile application is rolling out to YouTube Music. This feature allows users to hum or sing a tune to help find the song faster and is particularly helpful when someone cannot remember the name of the song, the lyrics or even the artist.

