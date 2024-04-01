Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Podcasts App Shutting Down On April 2, Users Asked to Move to YouTube Music

Google Podcasts App Shutting Down On April 2, Users Asked to Move to YouTube Music

Google revealed its plans to shut down the Podcasts app last year, as it began integrating the feature into YouTube Music.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 April 2024 17:30 IST
Google Podcasts App Shutting Down On April 2, Users Asked to Move to YouTube Music

Photo Credit: Google

Users may have to export some of the podcasts manually to YouTube using an RSS feed

Highlights
  • Google Podcasts app was first launched in 2018 on Android
  • Google Podcasts users will get a few days to export data to other apps
  • Google has provided a tool to export subscriptions to YouTube Music
Advertisement

Google Podcasts app is going away, and users will no longer be able to listen to their favourite shows starting Tuesday, April 2, 2024. The Podcast app now shows a message when opening the app highlighting that it will not be functional after the due date and that users should export their subscriptions to access them once the app is discontinued. The tech giant is also promoting YouTube Music as an alternative space to listen to podcasts and has even added a tool to easily export subscriptions.

Opening the Google Podcasts app now shows a message which states, “After April 2, 2024, you will no longer be able to listen to podcasts on Google Podcasts. You can get podcasts, music, and more, all on the YouTube Music app as an alternative.” The company first revealed its plans to discontinue the app in September 2023, when in a blog post it added the feature to watch and listen to podcasts on YouTube Music in the US.

Even as the Podcasts app has more than 500 million downloads just on Android's Play Store, Google cited data from Edison Research, a firm that tracks data on podcasts, to highlight that about 23 percent of weekly podcast users in the US prefer listening to the shows on YouTube Music as opposed to just 4 percent on Google Podcasts.

With the shutdown, users cannot play content on the Podcasts app, however, Google will provide a few more days for users to export their data and subscriptions to either YouTube Music or another app of their choosing. While the tech giant has provided a tool to easily export subscriptions to YouTube Music, shifting to other apps will require turning the subscriptions into an OPML file first. Alternatively, users can simply add the podcasts manually using the RSS feed.

For those users who intend to switch to YouTube Music, Google has also created a support page with a step-by-step guide to make the transition easy. However, it should be noted that some podcasts may not be transferred using this process. If a podcast does not comply with YouTube's Community Guidelines, it will not be transferred automatically. If this happens, users can go to Library > select Podcasts > click Add podcast > choose Add a podcast by RSS feed.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google, Podcast, YouTube, YouTube Music
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Crypto Bull Run Spikes Number of Web3-Focussed Funds as Startups Swarm for Funding, Guidance

Related Stories

Google Podcasts App Shutting Down On April 2, Users Asked to Move to YouTube Music
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3 Price in India, Chipset Details Leaked
  2. Motorola Edge 50 Pro European Price Leaked Ahead of India Debut
  3. NDTV Gadgets360 Award Winners: Check out the Categories and Winners
  4. iPhone SE 4 Leaked Case Renders Suggest These Design Changes
  5. Redmi Turbo 3 to Launch in April With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC
  6. Realme 12+: A Plus All Around
  7. USSD-Based Call Forwarding Service to Be Temporarily Suspended Soon
  8. Poco Announces HyperOS Update Schedule for Q2 2024: See Eligible Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp's Chat Lock Feature Might Soon Extend to Linked Devices
  2. Poco Announces Xiaomi HyperOS Update Schedule for Q2 2024: See List of Eligible Phones
  3. Google Podcasts App Shutting Down On April 2, Users Asked to Move to YouTube Music
  4. Crypto Bull Run Spikes Number of Web3-Focussed Funds as Startups Swarm for Funding, Guidance
  5. Samsung's Bixby Assistant Could Soon Get Smarter Thanks to Generative AI Features: Report
  6. Nothing Phone 3 Price in India Leaked; Said to Get Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC
  7. DoT Issues Order Seeking Temporary Suspension of USSD-Based Call Forwarding Facility
  8. Microsoft to Separate Teams and Office Globally Amid Antitrust Scrutiny
  9. Realme Model With 6GB RAM, 256GB Storage Said to Launch in India Soon; Could be Realme C65
  10. iPhone Could Officially Get RCS Support Later This Fall, Hints Google
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »