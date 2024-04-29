Technology News
Infinix GT 20 Pro features a triple camera unit on the rear led by a 108-megapixel primary sensor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 April 2024 11:45 IST
Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix GT 20 Pro includes a dedicated Pixelworks X5 Turbo gaming chip

Highlights
  • Infinix GT 20 Pro is offered in three colour options
  • It packs 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
  • Infinix GT 20 Pro has a triple rear camera unit
Infinix GT 20 Pro was launched in Saudi Arabia on Sunday (April 29) as a successor to last year's Infinix GT 10 Pro. The latest handset tailored for gaming enthusiasts has a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC under the hood, paired with up to 12GB RAM. The Infinix GT 20 Pro has a familiar cyber mecha design with RBG mini-LED light effects on the back panel. It gets a triple camera unit on the rear led by a 108-megapixel primary sensor. The Infinix GT 20 Pro has been unveiled as the official gaming phone for the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL).

Infinix GT 20 Pro price, availability

In Saudi Arabia, the Infinix GT 20 Pro has been launched with a price tag of SAR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 28,800). It is scheduled to go on sale on May 1 in Mecha Blue, Mecha Orange, and Mecha Silver colourways.

To recall, the Infinix GT 10 Pro was launched with a price tag of Rs. 19,999 in India in August last year.  We can expect the Infinix GT 20 Pro to make its India debut soon.

Infinix GT 20 Pro specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Infinix GT 20 Pro runs on Android 14-based XOS 14 and is confirmed to receive two major Android upgrades and three years of security patches. It features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,436 pixels) LTPS AMOLED display with a variable refresh rate ranging from 60Hz to 144Hz and up to 360Hz touch sampling rate. The screen is rated to deliver 1,300 nits of peak brightness and 2304Hz PWM frequency.

Under the hood, the gaming-focused Infinix GT 20 Pro features a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The available RAM can be virtually expanded up to 24GB using additional unused storage. It includes a dedicated Pixelworks X5 Turbo gaming chip, that is claimed to boost gaming frame rates up to 120fps. The handset has a mecha design with an LED interface on the back. This RGB mini-LED array features eight colours and four lighting effects that can be customised for different actions like incoming calls, notifications, and charging.

The Infinix GT 20 Pro has a triple camera unit, led by a 108-megapixel Samsung HM6 sensor with support for optical image stabilisation. The camera setup also includes dual 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32-megapixel front camera.

Infinix GT 20 Pro packs 256GB UFS 3.1 storage and offers NFC, FM radio, GPS, USB Type-C port, OTG, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi 802.11 connectivity. It gets a light sensor, e-compass, G-sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. Further, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication, an X-axis linear motor, and an IP54 rating. The phone comes with dual speakers powered by JBL.

Like its predecessor, Infinix has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Infinix GT 20 Pro with 45W fast charging support. It measures 164.26 x 75.43 x 8.15mm and weighs 194 grams.

The Infinix GT 20 Pro is confirmed to be the official gaming phone for the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL).

The Infinix Zero Ultra has a decent set of specifications on paper, but does the phone justify its high asking price? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Infinix GT 20 Pro, Infinix GT 10 Pro
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism.
Infinix GT 20 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC, 144Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
