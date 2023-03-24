Technology News
Huawei FreeBuds 2 Pro+, Huawei FreeBuds 5, and TalkBand B7 With Bluetooth Calling Launched: Details

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2+ price starts at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,981).

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 24 March 2023 22:30 IST
Huawei FreeBuds 2 Pro+, Huawei FreeBuds 5, and TalkBand B7 With Bluetooth Calling Launched: Details

Photo Credit: Huawei/China

Huawei FreeBuds 5 come at a starting price of CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 10,784)

Highlights
  • Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2+ comes with dual heart rate monitor
  • The earbuds come with 11mm dynamic drivers
  • They get Active Noise Cancellation up to 47dB

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2+, Huawei FreeBuds 5 and Huawei TalkBand B7 have been launched at the company's Spring flagship product launch conference in China. Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2+ comes with a dual heart rate and body temperature monitoring system. Its TruSeen heart rate algorithm technology is claimed to have an accuracy of 95 percent and 10 bpm after SGS testing. On the other hand, the Huawei FreeBuds 5 come with a unique Rupert Tears design with a separate sound unit, battery, and circuit board. Meanwhile, the TalkBand B7 is a two-in-one fitness tracker and Bluetooth earphone.

Huawei FreeBuds 2 Pro+, Huawei FreeBuds 5 and TalkBand B7 price

The Huawei FreeBuds 2 Pro+ price starts at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,981), whereas Huawei FreeBuds 5 and TalkBand B7 come at a starting price of CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 10,784) and CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,983), respectively. The leather strap variant of the TalkBand B7 costs CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14382).

While the Huawei FreeBuds 2 Pro+ will be available for sale from April 7 in China, Huawei FreeBuds 5 and TalkBand B7 will go for sale from March 30. The FreeBuds 5 is available in Frost Silver, Ceramic White, and Coral Orange colour variants.

Huawei FreeBuds 2 Pro+ specifications, features

The Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2+ feature a dual heart rate and body temperature monitoring system that is claimed to be 95 percent accurate. The earbuds come with 11mm dynamic drivers along with support for low frequency, HiRes, L2HC, LDAC, and HD spatial audio support. They also feature Active Noise Cancellation up to 47dB and can connect to multiple devices simultaneously.

The new earbuds from the Chinese manufacturer support HarmonyOS and Android dual ecosystem high-definition audio transmission. They have three audio modes: Concert hall, sound theatre, and movie theatre. Further, they have an IP54-rated water resistance.

Huawei FreeBuds 5 specifications, features

Huawei's FreeBuds 5 feature a unique Rupert Tears design like a hanging water droplet with a separate sound unit, battery, and circuit board. They have a semi-open Comfort Noise Reduction design and upgraded ANC 3.0. The earbuds support L2HC and LDAC, and feature 11mm driver with Sound Pressure Turbo technology that offers clear vocals.

The earbuds are claimed to offer a battery life of up to 30 hours and support 5W fast charging. It is said to offer up to 2 hours of playback with just 5 minutes of charge.

Huawei TalkBand B7 specifications, features

Huawei TalkBand B7 is launched as a successor to the TalkBand B6. It's a two-in-one fitness tracker and Bluetooth earphone with a 1.53-inch 3D curved AMOLED display. It has a titanium stainless steel unibody. The band comes with features like PPG heart-rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, menstrual cycle tracker, sleep and stress monitor, and 10 sports modes.

It is compatible with HarmonyOS 2.0+, Android 7+, and iOS 9.0 and above operating systems. Additionally, it also supports quick reply, camera, music control, and Alipay quick payment. The TalkBand B7 is powered by a 120mAh battery that can be charged via a USB type-C port. 

 

Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
