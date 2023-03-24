Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series is expected to be released later this year, with three rumoured models — the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. According to previous reports, the tablets could be unveiled at a second Galaxy Unpacked event in the later part of the year. In February 2022, Samsung released the Galaxy Tab S8 series, which included the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra models. According to a new report, some key specifications of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 device have been suggested.

A Sammobile report suggests that Samsung is upgrading the batteries in its premier tablet series. According to an online source that suggests the model number, the Galaxy Tab S9 will have a larger battery than its predecessors.

The Galaxy Tab S9 Li-ion battery, created by Samsung SDI, has part number EB-BX716ABY, according to a recent application discovered by GalaxyClub on the website of the Chinese agency CQC, as per the report. This classification relates to the SM-X71x model number that the yet-to-be announced Galaxy Tab S9 series, or more particularly, the base Tab S9 variant, should use.

The battery unit specified has a rated capacity of 8,160mAh, confirming that the Galaxy Tab S9 will have a larger battery than its predecessors Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 models, according to the report.

The batteries in the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S8 had a rated capacity of 7,760mAh, which converted to a "typical" capacity of 8,000mAh. The report therefore asserts that if the Galaxy Tab S9 battery has a rated capacity of 8,160mAh, the typical capacity will likely be between 8,400mAh and 8,500mAh. The battery specifications of the Galaxy Tab S9+ or Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra models is unknown still.

An earlier report suggested that the Galaxy Tab S9 series could come with an IP67 rating, while another leak prompted that series is expected to launch in the second half of 2023. A previous report also claimed that the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra model will likely be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which also powers the Galaxy S23 series.

