Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Battery Specifications Tipped Ahead of Series Launch

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series is expected to feature a base, plus and ultra model.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 24 March 2023 20:14 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Battery Specifications Tipped Ahead of Series Launch

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is expected to succeed the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Galaxy Tab S9 series is expected to launch later this year
  • There have been multiple leaks and reports about the tablets
  • Samsung could use a bigger battery in Galaxy Tab S9 than earlier models

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series is expected to be released later this year, with three rumoured models — the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. According to previous reports, the tablets could be unveiled at a second Galaxy Unpacked event in the later part of the year. In February 2022, Samsung released the Galaxy Tab S8 series, which included the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra models. According to a new report, some key specifications of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 device have been suggested.

A Sammobile report suggests that Samsung is upgrading the batteries in its premier tablet series. According to an online source that suggests the model number, the Galaxy Tab S9 will have a larger battery than its predecessors.

The Galaxy Tab S9 Li-ion battery, created by Samsung SDI, has part number EB-BX716ABY, according to a recent application discovered by GalaxyClub on the website of the Chinese agency CQC, as per the report. This classification relates to the SM-X71x model number that the yet-to-be announced Galaxy Tab S9 series, or more particularly, the base Tab S9 variant, should use.

The battery unit specified has a rated capacity of 8,160mAh, confirming that the Galaxy Tab S9 will have a larger battery than its predecessors Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 models, according to the report.

The batteries in the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S8 had a rated capacity of 7,760mAh, which converted to a "typical" capacity of 8,000mAh. The report therefore asserts that if the Galaxy Tab S9 battery has a rated capacity of 8,160mAh, the typical capacity will likely be between 8,400mAh and 8,500mAh. The battery specifications of the Galaxy Tab S9+ or Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra models is unknown still.

An earlier report suggested that the Galaxy Tab S9 series could come with an IP67 rating, while another leak prompted that series is expected to launch in the second half of 2023. A previous report also claimed that the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra model will likely be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which also powers the Galaxy S23 series.

From smartphones with rollable displays or liquid cooling, to compact AR glasses and handsets that can be repaired easily by their owners, we discuss the best devices we've seen at MWC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Redmi A2 Surfaces on Google Play Console, Could Feature MediaTek Helio G36 SoC: Report

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Battery Specifications Tipped Ahead of Series Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  2. Jio's Unlimited 5G Plans Are Forcing Airtel to Play Catch-up, says JP Morgan
  3. Samsung Galaxy F14 5G With 90Hz LCD Display Launched in India: See Price
  4. Samsung Galaxy M54 5G 6,000mAh Battery Unveiled: Details
  5. Huawei MatePad 11 (2023) With Snapdragon 870 SoC Launched
  6. Accenture Announces Plans to Cut 19,000 Jobs: Here's Why
  7. Redmi 12C Will Launch in India Alongside Redmi Note 12 4G on This Date
  8. Redmi Note 12 Turbo Launch Date, Design Revealed: All Details
  9. Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Purported Details Leaked Ahead of Debut
  10. Redmi Watch 3 With Bluetooth Calling Launched at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Battery Specifications Tipped Ahead of Series Launch
  2. Redmi A2 Surfaces on Google Play Console, Could Feature MediaTek Helio G36 SoC: Report
  3. SoundHound Launches Chat AI Voice Assistant With Access to ChatGPT on Android, iOS
  4. Twitter Blue Users Could Soon be Able Hide ‘Badge of Shame’ Amid Heavy Trolling
  5. Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Details Leak, Tipped to Feature Reworked CPU Clusters, Drop 32-Bit Support
  6. Redmi Watch 3 With 1.75-inch AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched: All Details
  7. Apple to Invest $1 Billion A Year on Theatrical Film Releases: Report
  8. China Denies Asking Firms to Share Overseas Data Amid Multiple TikTok Bans
  9. Jubilee Trailer: Vikramaditya Motwane’s New Prime Video Series Depicts Glamour and Scandals in Golden Age Bollywood
  10. Google Rolling Out iOS-Like ‘Sync Apps to Devices’ Feature for Android: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.