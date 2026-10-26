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Nothing Ear (3) Pro Launch Teased via New Cryptic Kingdra Pokémon Image

Nothing's latest teaser appears to connect with an earlier listing, with the codename referencing the same type of Water/Dragon-type Pokémon.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 26 October 2026 09:54 IST
Nothing Ear (3) Pro Launch Teased via New Cryptic Kingdra Pokémon Image

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing launched the Ear (3) in 2025

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Highlights
  • The Kingdra teaser suggests the Nothing Ear (3) Pro may launch soon
  • An earlier website listing named the Ear (3) Pro with codename Kingdra
  • Nothing often uses Pokémon names as internal codenames for devices
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After launching a couple of Bluetooth speakers in select markets through its sub-brand CMF recently, Nothing appears to be preparing to expand its flagship true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds lineup. The UK-based company has shared an image featuring a Water/Dragon-type Pokémon, which is rendered in its signature dot-matrix design. While the teaser post is cryptic, it builds upon a previously spotted reference to the purported Nothing Ear (3) Pro.

Nothing Ear (3) Pro Teaser

Nothing has shared the teaser on its official community forum, featuring Kingdra in a dot-matrix illustration. It appears similar to the visual style used across the company's products and marketing. The image carries the words “Coming Soon” and includes a line from the Pokémon's lore: “It sleeps deep on the ocean floor to build its energy. It is said to cause tornadoes as it wakes.”

The teaser does not explicitly mention earbuds or reveal any specifications. However, Nothing has previously used Pokémon names as internal codenames for its products, making Kingdra a potentially important clue.

The information builds upon a previous claim from September, when a Reddit user reportedly discovered a temporary support page on Nothing's website that referenced the Nothing Ear (3) Pro. It was listed with the internal identifier 25253 and the codename Kingdra. Although the page was subsequently removed, screenshots and archived copies reportedly remained available.

The latest teaser appears to connect with that earlier listing, with the codename referencing the same type of Water/Dragon-type Pokémon.

For context, Nothing launched the standard Nothing Ear (3) in September 2025. The earbuds feature the brand's familiar transparent design language. The charging case for the Nothing Ear 3 has a new Super Mic feature that is claimed to cancel noise up to 95dB and is activated using the Talk button. Users can record voice notes that sync to Essential Space with automatic transcription on Nothing OS-supported handsets.

The Ear 3 earphones support Real-Time Adaptive ANC that is claimed to block up to 45dB of noise. It has upgraded 12mm dynamic drivers with a patterned diaphragm that increases the radiating area by 20 percent.

Connectivity options for the Nothing Ear 3 include Bluetooth 5.4 with LDAC for high-resolution audio, and offer low latency under 120ms for gaming and video. It is said to pair seamlessly with Android using Fast Pair, Windows via Swift Pair, and iOS devices. Users can customise controls, including Essential Space and ChatGPT functions, through the Nothing X app.

Each Nothing Ear 3 earbud houses a 55mAh battery, claiming to offer up to 10 hours of listening time.

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Further reading: Nothing Ear 3 Pro, Nothing Ear (3) Pro Launch, Nothing
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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Nothing Ear (3) Pro Launch Teased via New Cryptic Kingdra Pokémon Image
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