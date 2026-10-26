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Apple’s First Touchscreen MacBook Pro Could Feature Dynamic Island, Lighter Design: Report

The upcoming MacBooks are tipped to feature a Dynamic Island at the top of the display instead of the current notch.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 26 October 2026 09:33 IST
Apple’s First Touchscreen MacBook Pro Could Feature Dynamic Island, Lighter Design: Report

MacBook Pro with M6 chip could come in two display size variants

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Highlights
  • Apple could launch new MacBook Pro models on October 28
  • The laptops may feature OLED displays and touch interaction
  • The OLED touchscreen models could cost up to $500 more
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Following the ‘Welcome Home' event that took place earlier this month, Apple is now gearing up to host its ‘Pro and Tell' showcase. While details officially remain under wraps, a seasoned journalist claims that the Cupertino-based tech giant could introduce new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with OLED displays and touchscreen support this week. Apple is also expected to make touch interaction an additional way to navigate macOS, though these upgrades could push the prices of the purported devices higher.

MacBook Pro With OLED Touchscreen

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, in his Power On newsletter, Apple is expected to announce the new laptops through a press release on October 28. The company has invited select members of the media to its “Pro and tell” experience in Los Angeles, which is scheduled for 10am PT (10:30pm IST). At the showcase, attendees are expected to get hands-on time with the devices.

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Gurman said that the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are expected to retain a design similar to the current-generation laptops, while being lighter. One of the most notable changes could be the introduction of an OLED display, replacing the mini-LED panels used by the existing high-end models.

The laptops are also tipped to feature a Dynamic Island at the top of the display instead of the current notch. The feature could bring a new way to display alerts and ongoing activities on macOS.

Despite the display and design changes, Apple is reportedly planning to retain the M5 Pro and M5 Max processors introduced with the current MacBook Pro lineup in March. The new models are expected to focus on display technology and touch interaction rather than a chipset upgrade.

The OLED touchscreen is expected to be accompanied by changes to macOS, reportedly called macOS Golden Gate. According to Gurman, the software will feature a dynamic interface that adapts to how users interact with the laptop. The system is said to take previous interactions into account, adjusting controls depending on whether the user is operating the MacBook through touch or using its trackpad.

Touching certain buttons could bring up menus around the user's finger, while the Dock and Menu Bar are expected to be optimised for touch input. Apple is reportedly positioning the touchscreen as an additional input method rather than a replacement for the keyboard and trackpad. Users could switch between the different methods depending on the task.

The move to OLED displays is expected to make the new MacBook Pro models more expensive than their mini-LED counterparts. In the US, the current 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max options starts at $2,499, while the 16-inch model starts at $2,999.

According to the report, starting prices for the OLED touchscreen models could be up to $500 higher.

The existing MacBook Pro models with mini-LED displays are expected to remain on sale alongside the new laptops initially, before eventually being discontinued, Gurman added.

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Further reading: MacBook, OLED MacBook, Apple, Apple event
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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