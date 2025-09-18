Technology News
English Edition
Nothing Ear 3 Launched With Super Mic Feature, Up to 45dB Active Noise Cancellation: Price, Features

Nothing Ear 3 is compatible with the Nothing X app, and it also supports ChatGPT functions and Essential Space controls.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 September 2025 18:00 IST
Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Ear 3 is available in Black and White colour options

Highlights
  • Nothing Ear 3 supports Bluetooth 5.4 with LDAC
  • The earphones and case have IP54 dust and splash resistance rating
  • The Nothing Ear 3 features 12mm dynamic drivers
Nothing Ear 3 was launched in select global markets on Thursday. It features a Super Mic in the charging case, cutting noise up to 95dB for clear calls, and can be activated with the Talk button for instant use. Users can also record voice notes directly from the case using the Talk button, with automatic transcription in Essential Space available only on phones running a compatible Nothing OS. The TWS earphones also support up to 45dB real-time adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC) and are claimed to offer a total playback time of up to 38 hours, including the charging case.

Nothing Ear 3 Price, Availability

Nothing Ear 3 price is set at GBP 179 (roughly Rs. 21,500), while in select European markets, the headset costs EUR 179 (roughly Rs. 18,700). In the US, the TWS earphones are being sold at $179 (roughly Rs. 15,800). They come in Black and White colour options. 

The company confirms that global pre-orders for the Nothing Ear 3 open on September 18 via the Nothing website and select partner stores, while open sales in select regions will begin on September 25. The TWS headset is also expected to launch in India soon, but the company has yet to announce a date.

Nothing Ear 3 Specifications, Features

The charging case for the Nothing Ear 3 has a new Super Mic feature that is claimed to cancel noise up to 95dB and is activated using the Talk button. Users can record voice notes that sync to Essential Space with automatic transcription on Nothing OS-supported handsets. Each earbud includes three directional microphones and a bone-conduction voice pick-up unit for precise voice capture, while AI noise cancellation reduces wind noise by up to 25dB.

The Ear 3 earphones support Real-Time Adaptive ANC that is claimed to block up to 45dB of noise, continuously adjusting to the environment every 600 milliseconds and tracking fit-related leakage every 1,875 milliseconds. It has upgraded 12mm dynamic drivers with a patterned diaphragm that increases the radiating area by 20 percent, enhancing bass by 4–6dB and treble by 4dB, delivering a wider soundstage, richer mids, and clearer highs.

Connectivity options for the Nothing Ear 3 include Bluetooth 5.4 with LDAC for high-resolution audio, and offer low latency under 120ms for gaming and video. It is said to pair seamlessly with Android using Fast Pair, Windows via Swift Pair, and iOS devices. Users can customise controls, including Essential Space and ChatGPT functions, through the Nothing X app.

Each Nothing Ear 3 earbud houses a 55mAh battery, claiming to offer up to 10 hours of listening time. With the charging case, the total playback time of the earphones is said to extend to up to 38 hours. A quick 10-minute USB Type-C charge is claimed to provide up to 10 hours of use, and wireless charging is also supported on the case.

The Nothing Ear 3 has a transparent casing with metal accents and a 0.35mm MIM antenna that is claimed to boost power by 15 percent and signal sensitivity by 20 percent. The charging case is said to be made from 100 percent recycled aluminium using nano injection moulding for a compact unibody. Both the earbuds and case are IP54-rated for dust and water resistance.

Comments

Sucharita Ganguly
Nothing Ear 3 Launched With Super Mic Feature, Up to 45dB Active Noise Cancellation: Price, Features
