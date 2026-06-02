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Nothing Ear 3a, CMF Buds Neo Spotted on Regulatory Databases Ahead of Anticipated Debut

Neither certification database discloses specifications, pricing, or launch timelines for the two purported earbuds.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 June 2026 19:38 IST
Nothing Ear 3a, CMF Buds Neo Spotted on Regulatory Databases Ahead of Anticipated Debut

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Ear 3a is expected to succeed the Ear (a)

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Highlights
  • Nothing Ear 3a has appeared on Indonesia's SDPPI database
  • A BIS listing hints at an India launch for CMF Buds Neo
  • The BIS filing points to manufacturing in Noida
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Nothing Ear 3a and CMF Buds Neo could be among the next audio products from Nothing and its sub-brand CMF. The two earbuds have surfaced on a certification platform in Indonesia, while the CMF Buds Neo have also appeared on India's Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database. The Nothing Ear 3a is expected to succeed the Nothing Ear (a), which debuted alongside the Nothing Ear in April 2024. Meanwhile, the CMF Buds Neo could arrive as a new entry in CMF's audio portfolio, which was expanded last year with products such as the CMF Buds Pro 2 and CMF Buds.

New Nothing and CMF TWS Headsets Appear Online Before Official Launch

According to a report by The Tech Outlook, the Nothing Ear 3a and CMF Buds Neo have been certified by Indonesia's SDPPI authority. The Nothing Ear 3a has been listed with the model number B193 and certification number 122342/DJID/2026, while the CMF Buds Neo appears with the model number B190 and certification number 122343/DJID/2026. Both certifications were reportedly granted on June 2, 2026.

After launching the Nothing Ear 3 last year, the company now appears to be preparing another model in the series. While Nothing has not confirmed any details, the Ear 3a could potentially occupy a lower price segment than the standard Ear 3, similar to how the company previously positioned the Ear (a).

The CMF Buds Neo has also reportedly received BIS certification. The BIS listing, dated May 29, 2026, carries the registration number R-93047031 and identifies Optiemus Electronics Limited as the manufacturer. It also points to a production facility in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The BIS listing suggests that the CMF Buds Neo could be manufactured in India. The development aligns with Nothing's previously announced plans to expand local production of CMF-branded products under its Make in India initiative.

Neither certification database discloses specifications, pricing, or launch timelines for the two purported earbuds. However, their appearance on certification platforms in multiple markets suggests that official announcements may not be far away.

Nothing Ear A True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Nothing Ear A True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Striking design with a nice colour choice
  • Excellent sound and call quality
  • ANC
  • ChatGPT integration
  • Comfortable fit
  • Bad
  • The case isn't as sturdy as Ear and is prone to scratches
  • Lacks LHDC codec support
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed Nothing Ear A True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Yellow
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

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Further reading: Noting Ear 3a, Nothing, CMF Buds Neo, CMF, CMF by Nothing
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Nothing Ear 3a, CMF Buds Neo Spotted on Regulatory Databases Ahead of Anticipated Debut
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