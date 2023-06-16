Technology News
Honda Elevate First Look: Features, Engine Options, and More

Honda Elevate is a mid-sized SUV with 1.5-litre i-VTEC DOHC Petrol engine with VTC

Written by Ishaan Singh, Edited by Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 16 June 2023 17:56 IST
The Honda Elevate is the new mid-sized SUV from the brand

Highlights
  • Honda Elevate will compete with the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta
  • I will be available in 6-Speed Manual and 7-Speed CVT transmissions
  • It has an electric sunroof with a one-touch operation

Honda has released some really cool and feature-packed cars in the past, but we haven't seen a new model in India for many years. The Japanese automaker has now announced its latest SUV, called the Elevate, at an event in New Delhi, and we got a chance to check it out. In this article, I'll tell you what I think about the latest Honda SUV, the Elevate.


Honda Elevate: Design

The Honda Elevate looks similar to the Mahindra XUV 300 at first glance, at least from the side. However, when you look at it from the front, it's a different story altogether.

The car has sporty touches to the body kit, and with a flat fender and front grille, it does carry a new design language which might appeal to many buyers. The car comes in a dual-tone design with glossy paint and black matte-finished splash guards. On the front, the car has sleek LED lights and fog lamps right below it. The Honda logo stands out from the chrome rail on the hood and the blacked-out front grille.

The Elevate sports black-coloured side view mirrors with built-in LED indicators that do look premium. The doors have chrome handles that do not feel cheap, and the doors themselves give off a very secure feel and require just the right amount of effort to open and close in my opinion. At the back, the Honda Elevate sports the Honda logo on a chrome rail that blends into the sharp-looking set of LED lights.

Honda Elevate Rear Honda Elevate Rear

Honda Elevate has 458L of boot space

The SUV is 4,312mm long, 1,790mm wide and 1,650mm tall. It has a ground clearance of 220mm, which in my opinion should be fine for daily drives in most places in India. The Elevate has a wheelbase of 2,650mm. As per the brand, the Honda Elevate will compete with the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in India.

Honda Elevate: Performance

The Honda Elevate will be available with a 1.5-litre i-VTEC DOHC Petrol engine with VTC which is said to churn out 121ps of power and 145Nm of maximum torque between 4,300-6,600rpm. It will be available with a 6-speed manual transmission as well as a 7-speed CVT variant, which should work well for a mid-sized SUV such as this.

We got our hands on the top-end variant and a stylised version of the car, which comes loaded with features. This includes leather upholstery, a 7-inch infotainment touchscreen system which supports Apple Car Play and Android Auto, Assisted Rear View Mirror, Assisted Side View Monitor, Qi wireless charging for your supported smartphone, and a large 458-litre boot.

Honda Elevate Infotainment System Honda Elevate Infotainment System

The infotainment system support Apple Car Play and Android Auto

Honda Elevate: Other Notable Features

The Honda Elevate has an electric sunroof with one-touch operation, six airbags, ABS with EBD and Brake Assist, Vehicle Stability Assist with Agile Handling Assist, Hill Start Assist, Multi-Angle Rear Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, and a lot more.

What do we think about it?

The Honda Elevate is definitely an intriguing mid-sized SUV and will likely attract Honda fans who want an SUV feel in their next car. As mentioned, the Elevate goes up against the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta, and will likely be priced at a similar level to the key competitors. At first glance, the car should be adequate for city use as it offers plenty of features which should make your ride feel comfortable. Interestingly, Honda has also teased that an electric version of the Elevate is in the works and could come to India in due course.

Ishaan Singh
Ishaan Singh
Ishaan Singh is an Anchor and Producer at Gadgets360.
