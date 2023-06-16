Technology News
iQoo Neo 7 Pro will launch in India on July 4.

Written by Pranav Hegde, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 June 2023 16:19 IST
Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Neo 7 Pro's orange colour option has a vegan leather back panel

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 7 Pro will launch in a vegan leather back option
  • The company has teased the design of the phone
  • The iQoo Neo 7 Pro will launch as a rebranded phone from China

iQoo Neo 7 Pro key specifications have been confirmed ahead of its India launch. The new iQoo smartphone is set to launch on July 4 in the country. iQoo has already teased the design of the phone in its orange colour option, which has a vegan leather back. The phone also sports a triple-camera setup, according to the details revealed in the teased image. The company has now revealed some key specifications of the smartphone. The iQoo Neo 7 Pro will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC in India.

The company has also revealed that the iQoo Neo 7 Pro will feature an Independent Gaming Chip. The company claims that the dedicated chip improves the gaming experience by delivering enhanced graphics and smooth gameplay. There will also be support for 120W fast charging, which was expected given that the iQoo Neo 7 (Review) also offers the same charging tech. The company claims that the 120W Flash Charge tech will offer 50 percent battery with just eight minutes of charging.

iQoo did not confirm the battery capacity of the phone. However, based on the teased specifications, coupled with several rumour mill reports, it looks like the iQoo Neo 7 Pro India variant will launch as a rebadged Neo 7 Racing Edition from China.

The Racing Edition phone from iQoo was launched earlier this year with some premium hardware. If the phone is indeed launching in India as the Neo 7 Pro, it will take on the OnePlus 11R (Review), Vivo V27 Pro (Review) and the upcoming Nothing Phone (2), which is also confirmed to feature the same SoC.

Other specifications include a 5,000mAh battery and a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution and support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The iQoo Neo 7 Pro is also likely to feature a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, the phone will likely feature a 16-megapixel front camera. Lastly, the phone is expected to be priced between Rs. 38,000 and Rs. 42,000 in India.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: iQoo, iQoo Neo 7 Pro, iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G price in India, iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G specifications
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde
