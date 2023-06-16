iQoo Neo 7 Pro key specifications have been confirmed ahead of its India launch. The new iQoo smartphone is set to launch on July 4 in the country. iQoo has already teased the design of the phone in its orange colour option, which has a vegan leather back. The phone also sports a triple-camera setup, according to the details revealed in the teased image. The company has now revealed some key specifications of the smartphone. The iQoo Neo 7 Pro will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC in India.

The company has also revealed that the iQoo Neo 7 Pro will feature an Independent Gaming Chip. The company claims that the dedicated chip improves the gaming experience by delivering enhanced graphics and smooth gameplay. There will also be support for 120W fast charging, which was expected given that the iQoo Neo 7 (Review) also offers the same charging tech. The company claims that the 120W Flash Charge tech will offer 50 percent battery with just eight minutes of charging.

iQoo did not confirm the battery capacity of the phone. However, based on the teased specifications, coupled with several rumour mill reports, it looks like the iQoo Neo 7 Pro India variant will launch as a rebadged Neo 7 Racing Edition from China.

The Racing Edition phone from iQoo was launched earlier this year with some premium hardware. If the phone is indeed launching in India as the Neo 7 Pro, it will take on the OnePlus 11R (Review), Vivo V27 Pro (Review) and the upcoming Nothing Phone (2), which is also confirmed to feature the same SoC.

Other specifications include a 5,000mAh battery and a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution and support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The iQoo Neo 7 Pro is also likely to feature a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, the phone will likely feature a 16-megapixel front camera. Lastly, the phone is expected to be priced between Rs. 38,000 and Rs. 42,000 in India.

