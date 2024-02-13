Technology News
  • Home
  • Auto
  • Auto News
  • Tata Motors Announces First EV Price Cuts in India; Electric Car Prices Lowered By Up to 8 Percent

Tata Motors Announces First EV Price Cuts in India; Electric Car Prices Lowered By Up to 8 Percent

Electric cars make up only 2 percent of all car sales in India, due to concerns over higher upfront costs and range anxiety.

By Reuters | Updated: 13 February 2024 18:23 IST
Tata Motors Announces First EV Price Cuts in India; Electric Car Prices Lowered By Up to 8 Percent

Photo Credit: Reuters

The price of the top-selling Nexon.ev is now down 1.4% after Tata Motors' price cut

Highlights
  • Tata has cut prices of its cars by up to Rs. 1.2 lakh
  • The Nexon.ev price in India has seen a 1.4 percent reduction
  • Tata's price cut in India could prompt its rivals to also lower prices
Advertisement

Indian automaker Tata Motors' electric vehicle (EV) unit on Tuesday said it has reduced prices of its cars by up to 120,000 rupees (~$1,450) in what is the first instance of a price cut by an electric carmaker in the country.

Electric variants currently form just 2% of car sales in India, as buyers are wary about the higher upfront costs despite lower running costs and as range anxiety persists.

"With battery cell prices having softened in the recent past and considering their potential reduction in the foreseeable future, we have chosen to proactively pass on the resulting benefits directly to customers," said Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer at the TPG-backed Tata Passenger Electric Mobility.

The price of the top-selling Nexon.ev is now down 1.4% to 1.45 million rupees. Prices previously began at 1.47 million rupees, according to Tata's website.

The company, which dominates EV car sales in India, also cut the price of its electric small car Tiago by 70,000 rupees. The base version now costs around 8.1% lower at 799,000 rupees.

Launched in 2020, the Nexon.ev was India's cheapest electric SUV until the launch of Tata's Punch EV at 1.2 million rupees in 2024.

EV sales have slowed globally as well, with U.S. carmaker Tesla leading a price-cut war to maintain its sales lead over rivals such as China's BYD.

"Tata's price cut in India could prompt its rivals to also price their cars more competitively and launch newer EVs at aggressive prices," said Jay Kale, Vice President, Elara Capital.

However, this is in stark contrast to India's EV two-wheeler market, in which IPO-bound Ola Electric and Hero-backed Ather are locked in a price war.

Tata, which began EV-only dealerships in September, plans to have 10 electric cars in its portfolio over the next three to four years. It also aims to bring up EV sales to 25% of its total car sales by 2025 from 9.3% in fiscal 2023.

Shares of Tata Motors, which competes with the likes of Mahindra and MG Motor, fell as much as 1.9% after the announcement.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Tata Motors, EV prices, Tata Nexon, Electric Vehicles
Paytm Crisis: Non-Bank Lenders Said to Explore Options for Loan Disbursal

Related Stories

Tata Motors Announces First EV Price Cuts in India; Electric Car Prices Lowered By Up to 8 Percent
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2a Confirmed to Launch on This Date
  2. Tata Motors Cuts EV Prices By Up to 8 Percent in India
  3. We Tried Google's Gemini AI, and This is How the Chatbot Fared
  4. How the iQoo Neo 9 Pro Performed in Our Initial Camera Tests
  5. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Global Launch Imminent, Suggest Pre-Launch Coupons
  6. Honor Choice Watch Key Features Confirmed Ahead of February 15 India Launch
  7. iOS 18 Could Arrive With Sweeping Visual Overhaul Inspired by This OS
  8. Here's How Long It Might Take Apple's Vision Pro to Reach Its 'Ideal Form'
  9. Xiaomi Watch 2 Design, Key Specifications Leak Ahead of Debut
  10. Infinix Hot 40i India Launch Will Take Place on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Tata Motors Announces First EV Price Cuts in India; Electric Car Prices Lowered By Up to 8 Percent
  2. Samsung Galaxy F15 5G India Launch Imminent as Its Support Page Goes Live
  3. Paytm Crisis: Non-Bank Lenders Said to Explore Options for Loan Disbursal
  4. Apple Vision Pro Gets Reset Option for Forgotten Password With visionOS 1.0.3 Update
  5. Threads Tests AI-Powered Today’s Topics Feature in the US to Show Top Trends: How it Works
  6. Nothing Phone 2a India Launch Date Set for March 5: Expected Specifications, Features
  7. Google Working on Bringing Gemini to Google Assistant Headphones: Report
  8. Koinex Collaborates with CoinDCX to Help Users Recover Locked Assets From Defunct Exchange
  9. Honor Choice Watch Display, Battery, Other Key Features Confirmed Ahead of February 15 India Launch
  10. Vivo T3 Allegedly Spotted on BIS Certification Site, Could Launch in India Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »