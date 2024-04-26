Technology News

HMD's Self-Branded Smartphone to Launch in India; Details to Be Revealed on April 29

The company has also announced the HMD Vibe smartphone in the US.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 April 2024
Photo Credit: HMD

HMD Pulse models were unveiled on April 24

Highlights
  • HMD recently launched the HMD Pulse lineup
  • The series included a base, a plus and a Pro model
  • The company is expected to launch one of these models in India
HMD recently introduced its first bunch of self-branded smartphones earlier this week. The company uneiled the HMD Pulse series in select European markets which included - the HMD Pulse, Pulse+, and Pulse Pro. An India launch date for these phones has not yet been confirmed, but HMD has revealed that its self-branded phones will be coming to India. The firm will announce the name of the first HMD phone to see an India launch next week.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), HMD India confirmed that the company will reveal the name of the first HMD-branded smartphone launching in the country on April 29. No other details about the expected model have been announced yet. We may find out more about the upcoming handset in the next couple of days leading up to the reveal. It is speculated that one of the HMD Pulse phones launched recently could make its way to India.

HMD Pulse is priced at EUR 140 (roughly Rs. 12,460) and is available in Atmos Blue, Dreamy Pink, and Meteor Black colour options. The HMD Pulse+ comes in Apricot Crush, Glacier Green, and Midnight Blue shades and is listed at EUR 160 (roughly Rs. 14,240). Lastly, the top-of-the-line HMD Pulse Pro is available in Black Ocean, Glacier Green, and Twilight Purple colourways at EUR 180 (Rs. 16,000). 

The HMD Pulse and the Pulse+ model run Unisoc T606 SoCs paired with Mali-G57 MP1 GPU, up to 6GB RAM, and up to 256GB onboard storage. They ship with Android 14, 6.65-inch 90Hz LCD screens, and 5,000mAh batteries with 10W charging support. The base phone features a 13-megapixel dual rear camera system, while the Plus variant gets a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. The front cameras of both models have 8-megapixel sensors.

HMD Pro, on the other hand, sports a 6.56-inch HD+ display and comes with a Unisoc T606 SoC alongside 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of inbuilt storage. It includes a 50-megapixel dual rear camera system, as well as a 50-megapixel front camera sensor. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging.

HMD has also revealed the HMD Vibe model in the US. Although it is unlikely that this model will make it to Indian markets, this is also reportedly a budget offering from the company, marked at $150 (roughly Rs. 12,500). The listing does not show all the details but reports claim that it carries a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging support, a 13-megapixel dual rear camera unit, a 5-megapixel selfie shooter, a 6.56-inch 90Hz HD+ display, and an IP52 build.

HMD Pulse

HMD Pulse

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Unisoc T606
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + Unspecified
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1612x720 pixels
HMD Pulse+

HMD Pulse+

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Unisoc T606
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + Unspecified
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1612x720 pixels
HMD Pulse Pro

HMD Pulse Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Unisoc T606
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1612x720 pixels
