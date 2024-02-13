Technology News

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G India Launch Imminent as Its Support Page Goes Live

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G's support page mentions SM-E156B/DS as its model number.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 13 February 2024 18:24 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G was launched in India in December last year

  • The Indian market might soon get a new Samsung phone
  • The handset could support 5G and dual SIM
  • The Galaxy A15 5G runs on Android 13-based One UI 5
Samsung Galaxy F15 5G could be inching towards launch in India. Samsung is yet to announce an official launch date for the new F-series handset, however, the smartphone's support page has gone live on the company's India website with model number SM-E156B/DS. It was recently spotted on some certification platforms with a similar model number. The Galaxy F15 5G is anticipated to debut as a more affordable version of the Galaxy A15 5G. The latter went official in December last year.

A support page for a Samsung handset with model number SM-E156B/DS, believed to be the Samsung Galaxy F15 5G, has surfaced on the company's India website. The page doesn't share any specifications or images, rather it confirms the phone will support 5G and dual SIM. The unannounced smartphone earlier made its appearance on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website with a model number — SM-E156B.

The Galaxy F15 5G is expected to come as a slightly watered-down variant of Galaxy A15 5G. The latter was launched in December with a starting price tag of Rs. 19,499 for the base variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.

 The specifications of Galaxy F15 5G could be slightly similar to that of the Galaxy A15 5G. It could pack a 6,000mAh battery.

The Galaxy A15 5G runs on Android 13-based One UI 5 and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 800 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset under the hood, along with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Galaxy A15 5G has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel shooter. It has a 13-megapixel front camera. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

