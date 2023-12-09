Technology News
Tata Group plans to invest Rs. 40,000 crore to set up the plant in Assam, according to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

By ANI | Updated: 9 December 2023 10:35 IST
Photo Credit: Reuter

Companies can submit applications using the Mukhya Mantri Atmanirbhar Asom portal

  • Tata group wants to set up a semiconductor plant in Assam
  • The company has submitted an application with the state government
  • The Tata group recently completed its takeover of Wistron India
Tata Group has submitted an application to set up a semiconductor processing plant in Assam with an investment of Rs 40,000 crore, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday. "Tata Group has submitted an application to set up a semiconductor processing plant in Assam with an investment of Rs. 40,000 crore. This will be a game-changer. My gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his continuous guidance in transforming our state," the Chief Minister said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Sarma launched a portal to start the application submission process of Mukhya Mantri Atmanirbhar Asom at a function held at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that to create avenues of self-employment and make the youth of Assam self-reliant, the Chief Minister's Atmanirbhar Assam Abhiyan was launched on September 23.

He said that under the Abhiyan, steps will be taken to empower two lakh youth for entrepreneurial ventures. The beneficiaries under the scheme are entitled to receive Rs 2 lakhs in two instalments as a combination of government grants plus interest-free government loans to establish micro-enterprises or service units.

The Chief Minister said that the scheme plans to target two lakh eligible beneficiaries over the next two years. He said that each of the two lakh youth will be given Rs. 2 lakh. Out of this, Rs 1 lakh will be given as a government subsidy and the remaining Rs. 1 lakh will have to be returned after the completion of five years of their business without any interest.

CM Sarma said that the scheme was launched to empower the youth financially and make them eligible for other loans from the central government. He said that the web portal created for the scheme has so far witnessed the registration of 2,29,145 beneficiaries.

He also said that 1591 youth having professional degrees will be entitled to a loan amounting to Rs. 5 lakh under the scheme, of which 50 per cent will be government subsidy and the remaining 50 per cent will be an interest-free loan.

Chief Minister Sarma also said that the state has already witnessed a robust industrial climate.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Tata, Assam, Semiconductors, Chip manufacturing
