BitGo’s Acquisition of Prime Trust Falls Apart, Leaving Latter to Halt Deposits, Withdrawals: Details

Both, BitGo and Prime Trust provide asset custody, borrowing, and lending services among others.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 23 June 2023 14:36 IST
BitGo’s Acquisition of Prime Trust Falls Apart, Leaving Latter to Halt Deposits, Withdrawals: Details

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ WorldSpectrum

Prime Trust is undergoing a severe capital crunch, as per Nevada’s financial watchdog

Highlights
  • BitGo itself dodged a bankruptcy-like situation earlier this year
  • Prime Trust has also suspended certain business expansion activities
  • The independent future of Prime Trust appears in trouble for now

These past weeks have been intense for the crypto sector, with the US SEC weighing down on the existing players on one hand, and institutional interest brewing around the digital assets industry on the other. In the midst of this industry turmoil, BitGo's plan to acquire Prime Trust fell dramatically, just two weeks after it was finalised earlier this month. Both, BitGo and Prime Trust provide asset custody, borrowing, and lending services among others. By acquiring Prime Trust, BitGo aimed at expanding its services while also finetuning its internal security measures.

Prime Trust is currently “operating at a substantial deficit" and is not expected to be able to handle withdrawals if users were to initiate the process. Financial regulators from US' Nevada have reportedly alleged that Prime Trust has a shortfall of funds owing to a significant liability on its balance sheets.

While BitGo did not specify exactly what made it pull out of an almost finalised deal, it did say that the decision would fare better for its own business in the coming times. The company made its decision Twitter official on June 22 saying, “this decision was not made lightly.”

In the backdrop of this failed acquisition deal, Prime Trust has halted all deposits and withdrawals on its platform, as per the orders of Nevada's Financial Institutions Division (FID).

The past few months have been particularly rough for Prime Trust. In January, the company fired one third of its staff. It also drew curtains over its operations in Texas. Clients had begun to sense the commotion had started exiting the platform.

Prime Trust reported more than negative $12 million (roughly Rs. 98 crore) in stockholders' equity position by March end, a Coindesk report said, citing FID's order.

Banq, a subsidiary of Prime Trust also declared bankruptcy last week.

The overall crypto market had been in a slumber these recent months, owing to consecutive interest rate hikes in the US. In addition, the SEC breathing down the necks of crypto players in the US amid lack of regulatory guidelines, also triggered an exodus of crypto firms from the country, seeking greener pastures outside.

Binance and Coinbase are among crypto companies that recorded mass outflows of funds from their custody this month, in the backdrop of the SEC initiating probe into their business affairs.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, BitGo, Prime Trust, Crypto Sector
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
