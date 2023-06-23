Technology News
  Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 Tipped to Get Major Display Update, but Retain Galaxy Z Fold 5's Primary Camera

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 Tipped to Get Major Display Update, but Retain Galaxy Z Fold 5’s Primary Camera

As a result, the foldable smartphone may end up looking very different.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 June 2023 14:28 IST
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 Tipped to Get Major Display Update, but Retain Galaxy Z Fold 5’s Primary Camera

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to appear very similar to its current Galaxy Z Fold 4

Highlights
  • Galaxy Z Fold 6’s external display said to have a different aspect ratio
  • It may get the Samsung ISOCELL GN3 50-megapixel primary camera
  • The foldable could have a more tablet-like form-factor when opened

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 may not be getting too many design changes as per the latest leaks. Most of the upgrades with Samsung's Galaxy Z lineup this year, seem to be reserved for its smaller and more accessible Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldable. The smaller flipping foldable is expected to get a larger and more useful outer display, that has been a major pain point since the first model was announced. Now, leaked information has hinted that Samsung has indeed reserved a big upgrade for next year's Galaxy Z Fold model, which could be called the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

As per tipster Revengus (@Tech_Reve) the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will have an external display that will appear very different from every other model in the past. This is mainly because of a major change with its display's aspect ratio. Changing the external display's aspect ratio also means changes to external form factor or overall design. This also means that the inner display's aspect ratio will also see a substantial change.

And all of these changes will also mean tweaks to Samsung's One UI software, which is currently geared to work better with the taller aspect ratio of the current set of Galaxy Z Fold models.

The recent Galaxy Z Fold models feature tall and narrow displays with the current Galaxy Z Fold 4 having a taller aspect ratio of 23.1:9, versus the Pixel Fold's broader than usual, 17.4:9. The Pixel Fold's external display obviously makes it more usable given that content appears like it does on a regular smartphone, which Samsung's outer display narrows it down to half.

A change in aspect ratio for the external display also means that the inner folding display may appear more tablet-like compared to the taller book-like format of the current gen devices. Newer models like the Google Pixel Fold, which also happens to be Google's first foldable device, have a wider inner folding display with a 6:5 aspect ratio versus the Galaxy Z Fold 4's taller 10.8:9 aspect ratio. The new wider aspect ratio also means that users won't have to flip the Galaxy Z Fold 6 models horizontally when viewing video, to take advantage of the broader width on the outgoing models that is needed with the current implementation.

Meanwhile, the tipster also points out that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will retain the same primary camera sensor as on the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 as per a recent report, is expected to have a Samsung ISOCELL GN3 50-megapixel sensor, which is the same as in the current Galaxy Z Fold 4 model. The sensor, although a bit dated, did provide a noticeable imaging leap over the Galaxy Z Fold 3's camera in our review.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

  • Very good build quality, IPX8 rated
  • Software optimised for multitasking
  • Very good system and gaming performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Improved main, telephoto cameras
  • Still a bit bulky when folded
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 12L
Resolution 2176x1812 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Display, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Camera, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
US FTC Argues Microsoft's Deal to Acquire Activision Should Be Temporarily Blocked
BitGo’s Acquisition of Prime Trust Falls Apart, Leaving Latter to Halt Deposits, Withdrawals: Details

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 Tipped to Get Major Display Update, but Retain Galaxy Z Fold 5’s Primary Camera
Comment
