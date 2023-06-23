Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 may not be getting too many design changes as per the latest leaks. Most of the upgrades with Samsung's Galaxy Z lineup this year, seem to be reserved for its smaller and more accessible Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldable. The smaller flipping foldable is expected to get a larger and more useful outer display, that has been a major pain point since the first model was announced. Now, leaked information has hinted that Samsung has indeed reserved a big upgrade for next year's Galaxy Z Fold model, which could be called the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

As per tipster Revengus (@Tech_Reve) the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will have an external display that will appear very different from every other model in the past. This is mainly because of a major change with its display's aspect ratio. Changing the external display's aspect ratio also means changes to external form factor or overall design. This also means that the inner display's aspect ratio will also see a substantial change.

And all of these changes will also mean tweaks to Samsung's One UI software, which is currently geared to work better with the taller aspect ratio of the current set of Galaxy Z Fold models.

The recent Galaxy Z Fold models feature tall and narrow displays with the current Galaxy Z Fold 4 having a taller aspect ratio of 23.1:9, versus the Pixel Fold's broader than usual, 17.4:9. The Pixel Fold's external display obviously makes it more usable given that content appears like it does on a regular smartphone, which Samsung's outer display narrows it down to half.

A change in aspect ratio for the external display also means that the inner folding display may appear more tablet-like compared to the taller book-like format of the current gen devices. Newer models like the Google Pixel Fold, which also happens to be Google's first foldable device, have a wider inner folding display with a 6:5 aspect ratio versus the Galaxy Z Fold 4's taller 10.8:9 aspect ratio. The new wider aspect ratio also means that users won't have to flip the Galaxy Z Fold 6 models horizontally when viewing video, to take advantage of the broader width on the outgoing models that is needed with the current implementation.

Meanwhile, the tipster also points out that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will retain the same primary camera sensor as on the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 as per a recent report, is expected to have a Samsung ISOCELL GN3 50-megapixel sensor, which is the same as in the current Galaxy Z Fold 4 model. The sensor, although a bit dated, did provide a noticeable imaging leap over the Galaxy Z Fold 3's camera in our review.

