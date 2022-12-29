Technology News

China Set to Launch State-Backed NFT Marketplace on Special ‘Cultural Protection’ Chain

A launch ceremony for this marketplace has been slated for January 1. It will be held in China’s capital city of Beijing.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 December 2022 12:33 IST
China Set to Launch State-Backed NFT Marketplace on Special ‘Cultural Protection’ Chain

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Ezreal Zhang

This NFT platform is based on ‘China Cultural Heritage Chain’

Highlights
  • China is looking to safeguard its NFT traders
  • China plans to ensure secondary sales of NFTs are safe for investors
  • China is still against cryptocurrencies

China, that is rather infamous for keeping an extremely restrictive approach towards the crypto sector, is taking small steps into exploring the digital assets sector. The country is geared-up to launch an official, state-backed NFT marketplace, that would let Chinese NFT traders to dabble in the space, but under the oversight of China's government. A launch ceremony for this marketplace has been slated for January 1. It will be held in China's capital city of Beijing at a time when the country is yet again, riddled with the COVID-19 crisis.

Called the ‘China Digital Asset Trading Platform', the initiative is aimed at creating a safe ecosystem for the secondary sales of NFTs, which if not monitored, can dangerously expose buyers to hack attacks and scams.

Three state-owned entities — China Technology Exchange, China Cultural Relics Exchange Center, and Huaban Digital Copyright Service Center Co., Ltd — have collectively created this NFT trading platforms, keeping it in alignment with China's laws and regulations, China's Sina News said in its report.

Instead of using an existing blockchain like Ethereum or Solana, the Chinese government has decided to base this NFT platform on a specially curated blockchain, named the ‘China Cultural Heritage Chain'.

The blockchain was reportedly initiated by the China Cultural Relics Exchange Center, aimed at ensuring the copyright protection of the cultural digital sector.

In September last year, China imposed a blanket ban on all crypto-related activities.

The government at the time, had not decided a concrete stance on the categorisation of NFTs.

In this grey zone, the secondary sales of digital collectibles had begun to pick pace in China.

In March this year, WeChat public accounts linked to NFT trading, were blocked by its parent company Tencent.

“In order to prevent the risk of virtual currency trading speculation, the WeChat public platform has recently standardised and rectified public accounts and small programs for speculation and secondary sales of digital collections,” WeChat had said in a statement at the time.

Despite increasing the oversight on the virtual assets sector, China is gradually tapping in to explore the potential of the blockchain technology.

The country is already widely testing its e-CNY CBDC, which is a blockchain representation of China's fiat currency.

This week, the Chinese authorities introduced a feature for existing CBDC users to let them send financial gifts to their friends and family as ‘red packets'. Considered as a symbol of ‘good luck', the ‘red packets' — also called the ‘Hongbao' — are used for presenting people with money as a gesture of luck around festivals in the Asian nation.

China is still not onboard with allowing cryptocurrencies to penetrate its financial systems.

Along with the volatility of the crypto sector and the anonymity of transactions crypto offers, the electricity required to keep crypto-related operations up and running had become a matter of concern for the Chinese authorities before all activities around that sector was banned.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, NFT, China, Blockchain, CBDC
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
LG’s New Optical Smartphone Camera With Free Zooming Capabilities to Be Unveiled at CES 2023
Featured video of the day
Infinix Zero Book Ultra: First Look

Related Stories

China Set to Launch State-Backed NFT Marketplace on Special ‘Cultural Protection’ Chain
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 11 5G RAM Options, Specifications Teased Ahead of Launch Next Week
  2. Redmi Watch 3 With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched, Redmi Band 2 Follows
  3. Samsung Galaxy F04 Said to Launch in India in January 2023: Report
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 FE With 108-Megapixel Main Camera Tipped to Launch in 2023
  5. Vivo X Fold 2 Could Be Coming in First Half of 2023: More Details
  6. Twitter Gets Server Architecture Changes, Should Feel Faster, Says Elon Musk
  7. Yamaha TW-E7B True Wireless Earphones Review
  8. More Than 270 Indian OTT Originals Released in 2022. Here Are All of Them
  9. Avatar 2 Crosses $1 Billion at Worldwide Box Office, in Just 14 Days
  10. Amazon Prime Gaming With Free PC Games Now Available in India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Steam Replay 2022: PC Gamers Get a Recap, With Statistics on Their Past Year
  2. Motorola ThinkPhone Leak Hints at 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  3. Twitter Gets Significant Backend Server Architecture Changes, Should Feel Faster, Says Elon Musk
  4. Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G Leaked Schematics Tip Design, Suggest Thin Bezels, MariSilicon Branded Cameras
  5. Stan Lee Documentary Announced, Coming to Disney+ Hotstar in 2023
  6. PlayStation Plus January 2023 Free Games: Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, Fallout 76, and Axiom Verge 2
  7. China Set to Launch State-Backed NFT Marketplace on Special ‘Cultural Protection’ Chain
  8. LG’s New Optical Smartphone Camera With Free Zooming Capabilities to Be Unveiled at CES 2023
  9. Samsung Galaxy F04 Said to Launch in India in January 2023, Could Cost Under Rs. 8,000: Report
  10. OnePlus 11 5G RAM Options Revealed, Teased to Feature AAC-Backed Bionic Vibration Motor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.