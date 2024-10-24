Technology News
English Edition

Vietnam Unveils Ambitious Roadmap to Become Southeast Asia's Blockchain Hub

Vietnam hopes to incubate 20 blockchain brands in the next seven years.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 October 2024 17:51 IST
Vietnam Unveils Ambitious Roadmap to Become Southeast Asia's Blockchain Hub

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Callum Parker

The plan has been finalised by Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh

Highlights
  • Vietnam will establish blockchain testing centres across the nation
  • Vietnam is looking to train residents in blockchain development
  • The country wants to explore AI and other emerging technologies
Advertisement

The Vietnamese government has unveiled a detailed roadmap aimed at positioning the country as a leading hub for blockchain technology. The roadmap includes a five-step action plan that will bring legal reforms and establishment of international collaborations for blockchain research and development. According to government estimates, if the plan is rigorously implemented, Vietnam could emerge as the epicenter of blockchain innovation in Southeast Asia by 2030.

In the next seven years, Vietnam plans to incubate 20 blockchain brands catering to a variety of service and operational sectors under the ‘National Blockchain Strategy', a report by a government-backed Vietnamese publication said this week.

To achieve this goal, Vietnam will be taking efforts to train and create human resources in this rather nascent technology. In addition, the authorities there will be putting a network of blockchain testing centres across the nation.

The roadmap developed by Vietnamese officials outlines the creation of a blockchain industrial ecosystem and promotes the adoption of blockchain solutions across various sectors.

Vietnam's Ministry of Information and Communications, Ministry of Education and Training, as well as the Ministry of Science and Technology have been roped in to play crucial roles in executing these plans. The Vietnam Blockchain Association will also be working alongside these ministries to accelerate R&D around the distributed ledger technology (DLT).

As per a report by Dangcongsan.vn, this plan has been finalised by the Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

“The National Blockchain Strategy recently issued by the Prime Minister is an important milestone in the blockchain field, demonstrating the commitment and specific actions of the government as well as the efforts of the community in promoting a transparent, safe and sustainable digital economy,” the report quoted Phan Duc Trung, Vice President of the Vietnam Blockchain Association as saying.

This development follows shortly after Vietnam officially recognised digital assets as a form of intangible property, granting them legal protection under a newly introduced legal framework.

In May, Vietnam also launched the Academy of Blockchain and AI with plans to train a million residents in emerging tech.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Vietnam, Blockchain Hotspot
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 Sale: Best Deals on Premium Big-Screen Smart TVs
Ubisoft Returns to NFT Gaming With Launch of Champion Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles 

Related Stories

Vietnam Unveils Ambitious Roadmap to Become Southeast Asia's Blockchain Hub
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nvidia, Reliance to Build AI Infrastructure in India, Says Jensen Huang
  2. Do Patti, Zwigato, and More: OTT Releases This Week Â Â 
  3. Best Deals on Smartphones You Shouldn't Miss During Amazon Diwali Sale
  4. Realme GT 7 Pro Display Details Revealed Ahead of November 4 Launch
  5. Apple Could Hire 400 Employees for New Retail Stores in These Indian Cities
  6. Google Pixel 10 and Pixel 11 to Feature More Efficient Tensor Chips: Report
  7. OnePlus 13's Cameras Detailed Ahead of the Phone's Debut Next Week
  8. Asus ROG Phone 9, ROG Phone 9 Pro Leak in Renders, Hands-on Video
#Latest Stories
  1. iQOO 13 Display Details Teased; Scores Over 3 Million in AnTuTu Benchmark
  2. Ubisoft Returns to NFT Gaming With Launch of Champion Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles 
  3. Vietnam Unveils Ambitious Roadmap to Become Southeast Asia's Blockchain Hub
  4. iPhone SE 4 Mass Production to Begin in December Ahead of Expected Debut in 2025: Kuo
  5. Qualcomm Partners With Mistral to Bring On-Device AI Models to Devices Powered By Snapdragon Chipsets
  6. Xiaomi 15 Series Launch Date Set for October 29; Official Images Reveal Leica Camera System
  7. Hyundai Creta EV and Kia Carens EV Spied Together: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  8. SpaceX Dragon Endeavour Undocks from ISS, NASA’s Crew-8 Astronauts Head Back to Earth
  9. Goli Soda Rising OTT Release: When and Where to Watch The Sequel and Prequel of Goli Soda
  10. Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta Test Launches Next Week, PS Plus Members Get Early Access
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »