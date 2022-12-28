Technology News

Agro Blockchain Sells BTC Mining Biz of Texas to Galaxy Digital Amid Crypto Plunge

Located in Texas’ Dickens County, Agro Blockchain’s Helios Facility has been sold for $65 million (roughly Rs. 540 crore).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 28 December 2022 18:05 IST
Agro Blockchain Sells BTC Mining Biz of Texas to Galaxy Digital Amid Crypto Plunge

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Agro Blockchain has offices in the US, the UK, and Canada

Highlights
  • Galaxy Digital has provided an additional loan to Agro
  • In return, Galaxy Digital will host Agro’s BTC mining machines
  • BTC mining machines in use will be easier to maintain

Agro Blockchain, a multi-national crypto mining company, found itself in a difficult position after the overall crypto sector declined sharply in valuation throughout 2022, and especially in the last two months. The company, amid the ongoing crypto slump, has officially sold off its Texas-based mining facility to Galaxy Digital Holdings, a crypto-focussed fintech firm. Located in Texas' Dickens County, Agro Blockchain's Helios Facility has been sold for $65 million (roughly Rs. 540 crore).

Agro Blockchain is reportedly under several debts. The company will be using the funds from this sale to initiate and complete the repayments of the pending loans.

The company has also taken an additional loan of $35 million (INR conversion) from Galaxy Digital, which has agreed to use Argo's 23,619 Bitmain S19J Pro mining machines, currently operating at Helios, to remain in use.

“The hosting agreement allows Argo to keep its mining machines operating at Helios and mitigate any mining machine downtime from the sale of the Helios facility. Argo will maintain ownership of its fleet of Bitcoin mining machines," Agro Blockchain said in a press release.

The ongoing crypto winter smashed the business of Bitcoin miners hard and fast that was already struggling to thrive despite rising electricity prices in several parts of the world.

As per a Bloomberg report, Bitcoin miners lost over $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,200 crore) during the recent crypto crash.

Twitter founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey this month added funding to help an East African Bitcoin mining company, Gridless, to expand its green operations. The capital was provided via Dorsey's payment company, Block.

Like Agro Blockchain, other crypto mining companies are also taking efforts to take advantage of the bear market situation prevalent right now.

In September, crypto billionaire Jihan Wu reportedly set up a $250 million (nearly Rs. 2,040 crore) fund to buy crypto mining machines from distressed sellers. Wu is the founder of blockchain firm, Bitmain.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Agro Blockchain, Bitcoin Mining, Galaxy Digital, Crypto Plunge
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vi Meet DoT to Discuss Call Drop Issues, Service Quality
Featured video of the day
Infinix Zero Book Ultra: First Look

Related Stories

Agro Blockchain Sells BTC Mining Biz of Texas to Galaxy Digital Amid Crypto Plunge
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Reliance Jio Announces Largest Multi-State Rollout of 5G Services
  2. Redmi Watch 3 With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched, Redmi Band 2 Follows
  3. Motorola Moto G 5G (2023) Leak Hints at Flat Body Design: More Details
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 FE With 108-Megapixel Main Camera Tipped to Launch in 2023
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra Promotional Images Leaked: Report
  6. Amazon Prime Gaming With Free PC Games Now Available in India: Details
  7. WhatsApp to Stop Working on These Phones from December 31: Report
  8. Redmi Note 12 5G Confirmed to Pack Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC
  9. Sony HT-A5000 Soundbar and Home Theatre System Review
  10. BIS Comes Out With Standards for USB Type-C Charging Port for Mobiles, Tablets
#Latest Stories
  1. Reliance Jio Announces Largest Multi-State Rollout of 5G Services
  2. Poco C50 India Launch Tipped for January 3, Allegedly Spotted on Google Play Console Listing
  3. Google Contacts Gets New Highlight Tab on Android: All Details
  4. Paytm 2022 Recap Calls Delhi-NCR as India's Digital Payments Capital
  5. Agro Blockchain Sells BTC Mining Biz of Texas to Galaxy Digital Amid Crypto Plunge
  6. Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vi Meet DoT to Discuss Call Drop Issues, Service Quality
  7. Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro Receives Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy A34, Galaxy A54 Design Tipped Through Purported Case Renders
  9. Vivo X Fold 2 Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Could Launch in First Half of 2023
  10. China Pushes CBDC as ‘Good Luck’ Gifts Ahead of New Year Celebrations
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.