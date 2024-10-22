Technology News
English Edition

Fake Website Posing as Sony’s Soneium Blockchain Reportedly Found in Google Search

Soneium is a layer-2 network built atop Ethereum.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 October 2024 19:02 IST
Fake Website Posing as Sony’s Soneium Blockchain Reportedly Found in Google Search

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Sony worked with Startale Labs to create Soneium

Highlights
  • Soneium was launched in August this year
  • Scammers behind the fake Soneium page on Google remain unknown
  • USDC-issuer Circle working with Soneium to expand its ecosystem
Advertisement

Sony's newly launched blockchain network, Soneium, appears to have become a target for crypto scammers. To deceive users, malicious actors are reportedly circulating harmful links that appear in Google search results for ‘Soneium.' Scam Sniffer, a Web3 anti-scam tool, issued a warning about this growing threat to the global Web3 community. Meanwhile, since September, Circle, the issuer of the USDC stablecoin, has been collaborating to expand its ecosystem via Soneium.

In an alert posted on X, Scam Sniffer warned that anyone landing on this fake page impersonating Soneium risks losing their assets to cybercriminals.

“Phishing always happens when you're not paying attention, even if you mistakenly spell 'soneium' as 'someium',” the anti-scam platform noted.

The criminals behind the scam link on Google Search could be exposing an estimated 4.97 billion users to potential financial risks.

As per Scam Sniffer, the infected links are carrying a peculiar domain suffix that differs from the one present on the original Soneium website. The fake website's domain suffix indicates like it is linked to a landing page of a British radiology service, said a report by CoinTelegraph citing an interaction with Scam Sniffer.

Members of the crypto community have been warned against engaging with any suspicious website that seems to be imitating Soneium. Neither Sony nor the team behind Soneium have addressed the situation as of now. Google has also not commented on the development.

Launched in August this year, Soneium is a layer-2 network built atop Ethereum. Sony collaborated with Startale Labs, the team behind Astar Network, to create this blockchain network that comes as a testimony to Sony's willingness to explore the Web3 arena.

A note published on the official site of Soneium said this blockchain is being designed on the basics of ‘open Internet' to encourage the creation of decentralised landscape for entertainment, gaming, and finance sectors among others.

The verified official X handle for Soneium, @soneium, was established in February of this year and has since gained over 77,900 followers.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Sony, Soneium, Google
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Android 15 Update Reportedly Bricking Some Users' Pixel 6 Units

Related Stories

Fake Website Posing as Sony’s Soneium Blockchain Reportedly Found in Google Search
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Introduces New Logo and 7 New Services for Indian Consumers
  2. Devara Part 1 OTT Release: Junior NTR's Film Might Stream on Netflix
  3. Realme GT 7 Pro Will Be First Phone in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
  4. OnePlus Diwali Sale Brings Big Discounts on OnePlus 12R, Nord 4, More
  5. Apple Rolls Out Final iOS 18.1 RC Ahead of Public Release Next Week
  6. iQOO 13 to Launch on October 30; Design, India Availability Confirmed
  7. OnePlus 13 Will Launch With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset
  8. Poco F7 Ultra, Poco F7 Pro Allegedly Spotted on IMEI Database
  9. Poco C75 Launch Set for October 25, Price, Specifications Teased
  10. Ambrane Solar 10K Power Bank With Inbuilt Solar Panel Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Pixel 9a Dimensions Leak Online; Could Be Slightly Taller and Wider Than Pixel 8a
  2. WhatsApp for Android Reportedly Testing Snapchat-Like Camera Effects With Filters and Backgrounds
  3. Fake Website Posing as Sony’s Soneium Blockchain Reportedly Found in Google Search
  4. Poco C75 Launch Set for October 25, Price, Specifications Teased
  5. Gemini in Google Chat Rolled Out for Workspace Users, Can Summarise Unread Conversations
  6. Android 15 Update Reportedly Bricking Some Users' Pixel 6 Units
  7. BAYC Creator Yuga Labs Debuts Layer-3 Network ApeChain: All You Need to Know
  8. James Webb Space Telescope Uncovers Inside-Out Galaxy 700 Million Years After Big Bang
  9. Rare Fossils From Extinct Elephants Document Earliest Instance of Butchery in India’s Kashmir Valley
  10. Pacific Islands Academy of Sciences Launches to Boost Regional Research and Support Young Scientists
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »