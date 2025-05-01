Technology News
English Edition

Visa Partners Stripe-Owned Bridge to Launch Stablecoin Payment Cards: Details

Developers across Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, and Chile will first get to tap into this new offering.  

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 1 May 2025 18:42 IST
Visa Partners Stripe-Owned Bridge to Launch Stablecoin Payment Cards: Details

Photo Credit: Reuters

These stablecoin-enabled Visa cards to be available across 150 million merchant locations

Highlights
  • Stablecoins are crypto assets backed by reserved assets
  • The aim is to make stablecoins usable for everyday payments
  • Mastercard and PayPal have also forayed into stablecoin services  
Advertisement

Visa is hopping aboard the stablecoin hype with its latest partnership with Bridge, a Web3 subsidiary of fintech firm Stripe. The US-based payment cards giant said that developers using Bridge to create their apps can now offer stablecoin-linked Visa cards to their end customers across multiple nations as part of this partnership. Bridge is a developer-first payments company that helps creators juggle between currencies to suit their convenience. Stripe acquired Bridge for $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,462 crore) in February this year, making this its most significant acquisition so far.

Both the companies announced the development on April 30. They said that the main aim of this deal is to introduce stablecoins as legitimate payment options for day-to-day purchases that can be facilitated through cards, mimicking a familiar, traditional method of making transactions.

"We're focused on integrating stablecoins into Visa's existing network and products in a frictionless and secure way," said Jack Forestell, Visa's Chief Product and Strategy Officer. Commenting on the partnership with Bridge, Forestell said, “It represents a significant move in helping to make stablecoins usable in everyday life, giving consumers more choice in how they manage and spend their money."

Understanding the Mechanics

Developers building with Bridge are now authorised to add stablecoin-linked Visa cards to their products and services. Against this backdrop, Bridge will take care of the conversion of stablecoins from and to those cards on behalf of the developers. Bridge has partnered with Kansas, US-based Lead Bank as the financial institution partner to process these transactions.

Developers across Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, and Chile will first get to tap into this new offering.

“This is a massive unlock for developers who can now build truly scalable issuing products for their users. "Now everyone will be able to use stablecoins with just a tap of their card,” said Zach Abrams, CEO and Co-Founder, Bridge.

The announcement noted that users of Bridge-based solutions will be able to add these stablecoins-enabled cards to supported digital wallets as well. The cards will be accepted at over 150 million merchant locations that already take Visa payments.

Visa Follows Mastercard, PayPal towards Stablecoin

In recent months, the institutional interest towards exploring stablecoins has notably risen. Stablecoins are crypto assets that derive their values from underlying reserved assets – keeping them more stable than other cryptocurrencies. Owing to their usability as an instant and secure cross-border payment option, many nations like the US are now working on regulating stablecoin uses.

Earlier this week, Visa competitor Mastercard also announced a similar initiative. Mastercard partnered with OKX and Nuvie to launch a payment ecosystem allowing buyers and merchants to make and receive payments using stablecoins.

PayPal, the US-based online payments gateway, also announced a stablecoin-based rewards programme for the holders of its own PYUSD stablecoin.

Standard Chartered has predicted that the size of the stablecoin market could surge by about 10-fold to $2 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,71,29,830 crore) within the next three years. Its report last month said that the US regulation of stablecoins will boost their use cases globally.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Visa, Mastercard, Stripe, Bridge, Stablecoin
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Ripple Offered to Buy Stablecoin Rival Circle or Up to $5 Billion
Trump-Backed USD1 Stablecoin Chosen to Back MGX’s $2 Billion Binance Stake Deal: Report

Related Stories

Visa Partners Stripe-Owned Bridge to Launch Stablecoin Payment Cards: Details
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Bromance, Costao, Kull, Robinhood, and More
  2. Vivo Y19 5G Launched in India With Dimensity 6300 SoC and These Features
  3. Best Offers on Mid-Range Smartphones During Amazon Great Summer Sale
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Could Be Launched as Soon as This Month
  5. Best Offers on Premium Smartphones During Amazon Great Summer Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Trump-Backed USD1 Stablecoin Chosen to Back MGX’s $2 Billion Binance Stake Deal: Report
  2. Visa Partners Stripe-Owned Bridge to Launch Stablecoin Payment Cards: Details
  3. Ripple Offered to Buy Stablecoin Rival Circle or Up to $5 Billion
  4. DeepSeek Prover V2, an Open-Source Mathematics-Focused AI Model, Released
  5. Google’s Pichai Says US Fix Is ‘De Facto’ Spinoff of Search
  6. Google Is Adding Native Image Editing Capability to the Gemini App
  7. Crypto Industry Descends on Dubai as Trump Euphoria Recedes
  8. Apple Dealt Stinging Court Defeat on App Store Sales Commissions
  9. Vivo Y19 5G with Dimensity 6300 Chipset, 5,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Duolingo Launches 148 AI-Powered Courses Following AI-First Strategy Shift
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »