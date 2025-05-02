Technology News
English Edition

Bharat Web3 Association to Host Web3 Cybersecurity Workshop in Bengaluru on May 8

The BWA's workshop aims to identify critical vulnerabilities that threaten the ecosystem's stability.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 May 2025 17:26 IST
Bharat Web3 Association to Host Web3 Cybersecurity Workshop in Bengaluru on May 8

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Sergei Tokmakov

Topics on the custody of digital assets, API security are priority for the workshop

Highlights
  • Bengaluru is one of the major Web3 hotspots in India
  • BWA's workshop will discuss on cooperative industry practices
  • India still awaits its comprehensive rules to oversee crypto
Advertisement

The Bharat Web3 Association (BWA) has announced a cybersecurity workshop that will be conducted in Bengaluru on May 8. During the upcoming event, the BWA will discuss security challenges related to crypto exchanges and wallets. Representatives from multiple crypto firms like Coinbase and Bitgo have been listed as speakers for this workshop. The BWA is aiming to prepare Indian Web3 firms to deal with the sophisticated hacking and scamming methods used by malicious actors to target the $3 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,52,75,450 crore) industry.

CoinDCX CISO Sridhar Govardhan is one of the speakers scheduled to discuss the lessons that can be learnt from recent breaches that impacted the Web3 space. Other representatives from companies like CoinSwitch and Mudrex are also slated to speak at the workshop, Chenoy told Gadgets 360.

Muralidharan Sundaramurthy, Head of Technology Risk and Security Compliance, APAC, Coinbase and Barath Jawahar, Director of Engineering, BitGo are slated to talk about the risks for Web3 projects around third-party integrations and cloud security.

Marc Krisjanous, a senior committee member from the CryptoCurrency Security Standard (CCSS) will also be joining the discussions virtually. The CCSS is a certification programme that audits Web3 firms on their safety protocols. The certification programme was reportedly founded in 2014 by the CryptoCurrency Certification Consortium (C4).

As part of the upcoming workshop, the BWA plans to highlight critical vulnerabilities that pose a serious threat to the ecosystem's stability. These are part of ongoing efforts to protect Web3 businesses and the investor community from volatility and scams.

Topics around the safe custody of digital assets, API security, and infrastructure protection have been listed as top priority for the workshop, BWA chairperson Dilip Chenoy told Gadgets 360.

Industry representatives will also discuss cooperative ways to adopt healthy practices to keep their users safe against Web3 crimes.

While the Web3 industry has grown in several cities across India, Bengaluru is touted as the biggest hub in the country. In November 2024, a report by the BWA claimed that Karnataka was home to at least 97 Web3 firms.

Similarly, a CoinSwitch report also claimed that Bengaluru and Delhi are the key crypto trading hubs in the country.

The State of Web3 Security in India

A recent survey by Binance said that the crypto players in Asian countries like India, demand advanced security measures. Over half of the respondents to the Asia-focussed Binance survey expressed the desire to participate in platform-organised anti-scam simulations like phishing detection tests.

Following the WazirX hack last year, that led to the loss of over $250 million (roughly Rs. 1,900 crore) in funds, the BWA had released detailed guidelines to promote safe business practices for India's Web3 service providers in January this year.

As part of its guidelines, the BWA directed its member companies to provide customers with transparent information regarding asset listings, market prices, and trading rules. VASPs have also been instructed to implement measures for detecting activities such as wash trading, insider trading, and pump-and-dump schemes. Additionally, the BWA encourages initiatives to educate investors on safe trading practices.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, BWA, CoinDCX, CoinSwitch, Mudrex, Coinbase, Bitgo, Cybersecurity
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Google Search’s AI Mode Rolls Out to More Users With New Features

Related Stories

Bharat Web3 Association to Host Web3 Cybersecurity Workshop in Bengaluru on May 8
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 5 Price in India, Launch Timeline, Key Features Leaked
  2. Sony Xperia 1 VII May Debut with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and 12GB of RAM
  3. Global iQOO Neo 10 Model Spotted on Geekbench With This Chipset
  4. Poco F7 Listed on IMDA Certification Website, Could Launch Soon
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Outsold Other S25 Models in Global Markets
  6. Honor Teases Upcoming Launch of These New Smartwatches
  7. Top Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs 50,000 in Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025
  8. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Premium Laptop Deals
  9. Best Deals on Smartwatches During Amazon Great Summer Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Bharat Web3 Association to Host Web3 Cybersecurity Workshop in Bengaluru on May 8
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 5 Spotted on BIS Website, Could Launch in India Soon: Report
  3. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Deals on Premium Laptops
  4. Google Search’s AI Mode Rolls Out to More Users With New Features
  5. Apple Renews Fears About Tariffs, China With Wobbly Report
  6. Apple to Source Billions of US-Made Chips in Supply Chain Shift
  7. Gemini App to Get Improved Personalisation Features; Gemini Ultra Plan Said to Be in the Works
  8. Asus Updates ROG Strix Scar, Strix, Zephyrus and Flow Gaming Laptop Lineups With Intel and AMD CPUs
  9. Poco F7 Reportedly Listed on IMDA Certification Website Ahead of Anticipated Launch
  10. Google Drive Gets Gemini AI-Powered Conversation Feature for Uploaded Files
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »