Crypto Startups Turbocharge Valuations as Investment Picks Up

Crypto startups are putting valuations in the fast lane with an aggressive form of fundraising that reflects the digital-asset industry's recovery as well as a desire among venture funds to put money to work.

This approach involves an open-ended, rolling fundraise that keeps the cash coming in and quickly lifts valuations, a contrast to the traditional venture-capital model of discrete rounds spaced over a number of years. An open-ended funding round rewards earlier investors as they benefit from a rapid uplift in a startup's value, courtesy of commitments from later backers.

“When a deal is very oversubscribed, it's becoming more common to see this type of structure,” said Michael Heinrich, co-founder of 0G Labs, a blockchain startup focused on the buzzy topic of decentralized artificial intelligence. “Investors are still willing to pay higher prices because it is seen as a signal of market success, even if in rapid succession.”

Last year, crypto outfits struggled to access capital after a deep bear market in 2022 that sparked an industrywide crisis. But companies and digital-asset prices have rebounded, highlighted by a doubling in Bitcoin's value over the past 12 months. While a selloff in tokens in April highlighted the crypto sector's inherent volatility, the overall backdrop is healthier than in the recent past.

0G Labs

0G Labs brought in $35 million in March — a substantial amount for a pre-seed stage — via a rolling fundraise. Heinrich said the company had been fielding investment offers that collectively exceeded its planned raise by 20 times.

Depending on the investor, 0G's valuation ranged from less than $40 million to hundreds of millions of dollars, according to investment documents seen by Bloomberg News. People familiar with the matter also confirmed the range, while asking not to be identified as the information is private. Hack VC, OKX Ventures, GSR and Animoca Brands all participated in the round.

The average Series A round in crypto hit $26 million in the first quarter, the highest since the tail-end of the last crypto bull market in early 2022, data from The Block Research shows. Overall venture investment in the sector ticked up to $2.5 billion in January through March.

Mezo, a platform based on the Bitcoin network, recently used the rolling structure to raise capital, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. Backers committed at valuations ranging from less than $50 million up to nine-figures, the people said.

“Capital formation in crypto is always evolving — governance, liquidity, and other important concepts that we've figured out in traditional startups are often a little different,” said Matt Luongo, chief executive at Thesis, which helped develop Mezo.

Crypto startups IO Research and Zeus Network also reportedly used rolling, open-ended fundraising. Neither replied to a request for comment.

Uncommon Structures

Such funding structures are uncommon outside of the digital-asset industry, said Amy Wu, partner at Menlo Ventures. The situation reflects a supply-demand imbalance in part because crypto funds have a big pool of unspent cash raised in 2021 and 2022, according to Ray Hindi, head of crypto-investment firm L1 Digital.

“Disciplined investors won't do it,” Hindi said.

The notion of fluid valuations would certainly be perplexing to veteran venture capitalists. Some surging web3 valuations are “riding on the recent crypto bull run; it's hard to see the underlying fundamentals driving the upswing,” said Rajive Keshup, partner at Cathay Innovation.

Others argue the traditional approach to venture investing isn't necessarily ideally suited to digital-asset companies.

Priced rounds with a single, large, lead investor, while typical in the wider venture space, are poorly suited to crypto startups that generally prefer “decentralized cap tables” to help with governance, said Ed Roman, managing partner at Hack VC.

© 2024 Bloomberg LP

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.