Technology News

Understanding Peer-to-Peer Crypto Trading: Benefits and Threats

Before cryptocurrencies were introduced, computers used the P2P method to process file sharing.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 May 2024 19:00 IST
Understanding Peer-to-Peer Crypto Trading: Benefits and Threats

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ WorldSpectrum

P2P crypto transactions could cause financial losses for the sending party due to lack of oversight

Highlights
  • P2P crypto transactions are more private than traditional exchanges
  • To process P2P transactions, exact wallet addresses need to be known
  • Scammers have been misusing P2P transactions
Advertisement

When two individuals or entities decide to exchange any asset directly between each other, this process is referred to as peer-to-peer (P2P) trading. In these transactions, the need for a mediator is eliminated, which reduces the fee of this mediator, hence making the process of transactions more cost effective. Before cryptocurrencies were introduced, computers used the P2P method to process file sharing. Now, crypto assets can be exchanged directly between two parties – bringing the element of decentralisation to financial transactions.

Satoshi Nakamoto, the anonymous creator of Bitcoin had intended to reduce the reliance on centralised organisations like banks – to process financial transactions between two or more entities. To do so, Nakamoto created Bitcoin as the world's first cryptocurrency, that could process financial transactions and get them validated on encrypted blockchains rather than from a centralised intermediate. P2P crypto exchanges are more private than traditional transactions and are largely anonymous.

To complete a pure P2P crypto transaction, one party enters the wallet details of the other one to process the transaction. In order to simplify this process even further alongside adding a layer of security to these transactions – crypto exchanges came into the picture. It is, however, noteworthy that despite smartly worded advertisements, crypto exchanges do not perform P2P transactions. These firms fall under the regulations of the countries they are operating in.

In recent days, the law enforcement authorities in India have been issuing alert warnings to those involved in peer-to-peer crypto trading. If both the parties involved in such transactions do not thoroughly know each other, it could lead to a financial loss for the sending party.

With the crypto sector expanding and P2P trading becoming more accessible, the scope for cyber fraudsters to identify potential victims has become a regular thing. Through social networking channels like Telegram, LinkedIn, and X – scammers could exploit unsuspecting individuals.

The Indian authorities have informed the crypto community about a rise in scams related to P2P crypto transactions.

As part of its suggestions to the crypto community, the authorities have asked people not to engage with messages from unknown numbers, remain cautions while processing asset transfers to somebody they do not know, and keep the law enforcement authorities in the loop over suspicious entities.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, P2P Crypto Trading, Peer-to-Peer
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Top OTT Releases This Week: Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, Shaitaan, The Idea of You, and Other

Related Stories

Understanding Peer-to-Peer Crypto Trading: Benefits and Threats
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15, Watch Series 9, More Discounted During Amazon Great Summer Sale
  2. Samsung's One UI 6.1 Update Rolling Out to These Older Galaxy Devices
  3. Nothing Phone 2a Gets ChatGPT Integration, More With Latest Update
  4. op Weekly OTT Releases: Heeramandi, Shaitaan and More
#Latest Stories
  1. Understanding Peer-to-Peer Crypto Trading: Benefits and Threats
  2. Apple Reportedly Adding a new ‘Repair State’ With iOS 17.5 That Keeps Find My on During Repairs
  3. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on QLED Smart TVs
  4. Apple CEO Tim Cook Talks About India in Q2 Earnings Call, Says It’s an ‘Incredibly Exciting Market’
  5. Snapchat Introduces Editable Chats, Emoji Reactions and More Features
  6. Solana Labs, Google Cloud Join Forces to Propel Blockchain into Mainstream Game Development
  7. Nothing Phone 2a Gets ChatGPT Integration, Camera Improvements, More With New Update
  8. Sony Xperia 1 VI Tipped to Offer Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras, More
  9. Apple CEO Tim Cook Hints at “Some Very Exciting” Generative AI Announcements Soon
  10. Vivo Y38 5G With Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, IP64 Rating Listed Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »