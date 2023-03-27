Technology News

DeFi Platform Kokomo Finance Mysteriously Vanishes from Public Domain, $4 Million Rug Pull Suspected: Reports

Kokomo Finance described itself as an open source and non-custodial lending protocol on its now defunct website.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 March 2023 18:44 IST
DeFi Platform Kokomo Finance Mysteriously Vanishes from Public Domain, $4 Million Rug Pull Suspected: Reports

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Tima Miroshnichenko

The native KOKO token of Kokomo Finance has plummeted by 98 percent

Highlights
  • Kokomo allowed users to borrow crypto without any credit check
  • It allowed users to trade and borrow BTC, ETH, Tether, USDC
  • All of Kokomo's social media accounts are no longer operating

Crypto scams have a direct effect on the crypto community and impact both the crypto market and individual investors. While the cryptocurrency market witnessed a sharp recovery this month in the backdrop of centralised banks collapsing in the US, a new scam appears to have come to light. In what is being suspected as a "rug pull" scam, DeFi platform Kokomo Finance has mysteriously disappeared from all social networking platforms, stirring fear and concern among the crypto community, including investors that linked their funds to the platform. A total of $4 million (roughly Rs. 35) crore could be in jeopardy if this is proven to be an exit scam.

Kokomo Finance described itself as an open source and non-custodial lending protocol in its now-defunct website. Blockchain research platform CertiK, alerted the crypto community about the potential rug pull scam over the weekend after it observed that Kokomo's native KOKO token plunged by 95 percent overnight. Soon after, the Twitter, Discord, and Telegram accounts of the DeFi platform also vanished. The platform was built on the Optimism Layer-2 blockchain built by Ethereum developers. As per CertiK, this is the largest such incident on the Optimism blockchain.

It is suspected that the deployer of KOKO tweaked and reset the reward speed for investors who had staked their tokens in the lending protocol. The borrow function on the platform was also paused suddenly, a CoinTelegraph report said.

A deeper dive into Kokomo's smart contract audit showed that the owner of the KOKO token had a one-time allowance to mint 45 percent of the maximum supply to a random address. Kokomo allowed users to borrow cryptocurrencies and stablecoins with no credit check.

As of Monday, March 27, its governance token KOKO was down by 98.30 percent to trade at $0.00065878820 (roughly Rs. 0.054), as per FX Empire.

In the crypto sector, a "rug pull" is a type of scam where a project or a cryptocurrency is launched and once the scammers rope in enough capital from the project, they abandon the project and abscond with the loot.

Crypto scams rose by 81 percent in 2021 with rug pull scams making for the most common category. Rug pulls costed the crypto community over $2.8 billion (roughly Rs. 21,333 crore) in 2021, Chainalysis had said in a report at the time.

Over the course of 2022, over 117,620 scam tokens were launched into the global crypto market that managed to dupe several people off their hard-earned funds, Solidus Labs, a crypto trade research organisation said in its "Rug Pull Report".

Realme might not want the Mini Capsule to be the defining feature of the Realme C55, but will it end up being one of the phone's most talked-about hardware specifications? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Kokomo Finance, Rug Pull
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Cybercriminals Using ChatGPT Popularity to Spread Malware via Facebook Accounts, CloudSEK Says

Related Stories

DeFi Platform Kokomo Finance Mysteriously Vanishes from Public Domain, $4 Million Rug Pull Suspected: Reports
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G India Price Tipped, Here's How Much It May Cost
  2. Nothing Ear 2 First Impressions: What’s New?
  3. Nothing Phone 2 Said to Gain BIS Certification, India Launch Imminent
  4. Vivo V27 Pro Review: Many Ifs and Buts
  5. Apple May Be Split on Its Upcoming AR/VR Headset
  6. WhatsApp KBC Scam: Here’s How NOT to Fall for It
  7. Infinix Hot 30i With 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras Debuts in India: See Price
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Specifications Leak Ahead of Debut
  9. Redmi Note 12S, Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G Renders and Specifications Leak Online
  10. Vivo X Fold 2 Just Beat AnTuTu's Highest-Ever Benchmark Score: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Neuralink Said to Approach US Neurosurgery Centre as Potential Human Clinical Trials Partner
  2. DeFi Platform Kokomo Finance Mysteriously Vanishes from Public Domain, $4 Million Rug Pull Suspected: Reports
  3. Vivo X Fold 2 Spotted On AnTuTu, Sets Benchmark Score Record With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  4. Cybercriminals Using ChatGPT Popularity to Spread Malware via Facebook Accounts, CloudSEK Says
  5. Sun Mobility Partners With Zomato to Power 50,000 Electric 2-Wheelers Over Next Two Years
  6. PS5, PS5 Digital Edition to Receive Rs. 5,000 Discount From April 1 in India: All Details
  7. PETA Condemns Death of Horse on Set of The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power
  8. OnePlus, Oppo Planning to Exit Some European Markets and the UK: Report
  9. Baidu Unveils New Capabilities for AI-Powered Ernie Chatbot in Closed-Door Meeting
  10. Dead by Daylight Mobile Removed From App Store and Google Play Store in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.