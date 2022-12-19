Technology News
loading

Over 117,620 Scam Tokens Launched Into Crypto Market in 2022; Binance, Ethereum Most Used for Fraud: Report

Over 350 fake tokens alarmingly entered the crypto market on a per day basis between January 1-December 1 this year, according to a report.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 19 December 2022 13:34 IST
Over 117,620 Scam Tokens Launched Into Crypto Market in 2022; Binance, Ethereum Most Used for Fraud: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Bermix Studio

Since September 2020, over two million people have fallen prey to rug pull scams

Highlights
  • Crypto scams have risen substantially in the last two years
  • This year marked 41 percent rise in the release of scam tokens
  • October witnessed most crypto scams this year

The crypto market, that is already volatile enough for investors to experiment in, is also plagued by scammers who are always on the lookout for unsuspecting victims. This year, over 117,620 scam tokens were launched into the global crypto market that managed to dupe several people off their hard-earned funds, Solidus Labs, a crypto trade research organisation said in its latest "Rug Pull Report". Scam tokens are often launched under the pretence of promising projects, that lure in early investors who are looking to bet on the next ‘to-the-moon' tokens.

Binance's BNB Chain and Ethereum have respectively emerged as the two blockchains, most used by fraudsters to host their fake initiatives.

Over 350 fake tokens alarmingly entered the crypto market on a per day basis between January 1-December 1 this year, Solidus said in its report.

This has marked a 41 percent rise in the launch of fraudulent tokens since last year, when the total number of scam cryptocurrencies stood at 83,400.

“Over the past five years, rug pulls have ballooned from a small problem into a major epidemic, with scam token developers stealing billions of dollars from millions of retail investors,” the report said.

Scam tokens are a major part of rug pull scams, where a project is advertised, investors are enticed with early privileges, and once a substantial investment is gathered, the project developers abandon investors, leaving them high and dry.

Most scammers used the ‘honey pot' technique to dupe investors, by having them invest in fake tokens and preventing them from re-selling the tokens only to drop the project later.

Over 98,400 cases of honey pot rug-pulls were reportedly observed this between September 2020-December this year.

In its report, Solidus named the infamous Squid Game-inspired scam from November last year as the most ‘prolific' honey pot scam.

At the time, scammers were believed to have collected around $3.3 million (roughly Rs. 22 crore) with this project before abandoning the project, leading the ‘SQUID' token to crash by 99.99 percent.

The report estimates that since September 2020, over two million people have fallen prey to these rug pulls from around the world.

“These fraudsters — benefiting from the fact that more than 99 percent of their malicious tokens have evaded detection under traditional approaches to scam identification – deposited and withdrew a combined $11 billion worth of ETH to/from 153 different CeFi exchanges during the time period we studied (September 2020-December 2022),” the report noted.

In light of the growing number of scams around the crypto sector, several industry players are encouraging community members to practice major caution.

Polkadot, for instance, has planned a community-driven anti-scam initiative, to give its community members a say in the governance of the protocol, while also rewarding them in bounties paid in USD Coin for keeping the network scam-free.

In August, the developers of the Ethereum blockchain quadrupled bug bounty to go as high as $1 million (roughly Rs. 8 crore).

A recent report by BanklessTimes has claimed that Americans crypto investors lost over $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,000 crore) in total to scammers.

Crypto-related scams also rose significantly this year, according to the report. Chainalysis, in a report two months ago, said that the month of October this has been the worst in terms of crypto crimes, with losses of over $718 million (roughly Rs. 5,890 crore) recorded that month.

In order to execute a crackdown on crypto criminals, law enforcement agencies from around the world, are getting in touch with crypto firms seeking details on suspicious transactions.

In its annual transparency report, Coinbase crypto exchange showed a rise of 66 percent in the requests it received from law enforcement agencies taking the annual figure to 12,320. While the US clocked 5,304 requests, the UK ranked second with 1,744 queries between the period of October 2021 and September 2022.

Is the Realme Pad X the budget ‘iPad' you're looking for? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Scam Tokens, Crypto Market, Binance, Ethereum
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Soars to $435 Million in Its Opening Weekend
Featured video of the day
Stuffcool's Alternative Chargers: Wireless Power Bank and GaN

Related Stories

Over 117,620 Scam Tokens Launched Into Crypto Market in 2022; Binance, Ethereum Most Used for Fraud: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Bitcoin Slips Under $17,000 Again as Ether, Most Altcoins Record Losses
  2. OnePlus 11 Design, Hasselblad Camera Setup Teased Ahead of Launch
  3. Watch the New Trailer for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer
  4. Elon Musk Could Resign as Twitter CEO Today, Asks Twitter Users to Vote
  5. 5G on iPhones Enabled in India With Airtel and Jio: How to Activate It
  6. Twitter Backtracks on Policy to Remove Accounts Linking to Rival Services
  7. Nothing Ear 2 Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Database
  8. Infinix Zero Ultra Set to Launch in India on December 20
  9. Moto G53 5G With 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  10. Nokia C31 With 3-Day Battery Life Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Over 117,620 Scam Tokens Launched Into Crypto Market in 2022; Binance, Ethereum Most Used for Fraud: Report
  2. Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Soars to $435 Million in Its Opening Weekend
  3. Lava X3 (2022) With MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, 4000 mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. OnePlus 11 Design Teased Ahead of Launch, Confirmed to Sport Hasselblad-Branded Triple Rear Camera Setup
  5. Twitter Backtracks on Policy to Remove Accounts Linking to Rival Social Media Services
  6. Oppenheimer Trailer: Cillian Murphy Muses on the Destructive Power of the First Atomic Bomb
  7. Bitcoin Slips Under $17,000 Again as Ether, Most Altcoins Record Losses: All Details
  8. Sam Bankman-Fried Said to Reverse Decision to Contest Extradition to the US
  9. Elon Musk Restores Journalists' Suspended Accounts After Twitter Poll, But Concerns Remain
  10. Elon Musk Could Resign as Twitter CEO Today, Asks Twitter Users to Vote on His Future
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.