Lamborghini Gears Up to Revisit its Huracán STO Model in NFT Avatar: Details Here

Lamborghini has decided to revisit its iconic supercar, the Huracan STO, as a non-fungible token (NFT). The VeVe NFT marketplace has been selected by the Italian carmaker to list its digital collectibles for sale. Lamborghini's NFTs, dubbed 'Off the Beaten Trac' will go live on February 19. The buyers of these NFTs will be able to show these on VeVe's social feeds. Built on the blockchain networks, these NFTs are digital representations of real-life elements like games, products, and brands, among others.

The NFT collection, named ‘Off the Beaten Track', will feature four first edition collectibles from Lamborghini's collection, ranging from Uncommon to Secret Rare, a report by NFTCulture said.

Buyers of these NFTs will be able to use Augmented Reality (AR) to control and experience their Lamborghini cars.

Lamborghini to launch its second NFT collection on NFT marketplace VeVe Feb 19 pic.twitter.com/E9Ot2Yfn9y — Cryptojk (@CryptoJK58) February 16, 2023

Launched in 2018, VeVe is an NFT marketplace popular among brands like Disney Coca-Cola, Pixar, Marvel, DC, and Disney, among others.

“Lamborghini has always been on the forefront of luxury and innovation when it comes to super sports cars, establishing an iconic legacy. VeVe is thrilled to collaborate with Automobili Lamborghini to expand their innovative ways into the digital realm and bring back one of the most iconic supercars of all-time, the Huracán,” David Yu, the Co-Founder of VeVe, said in a statement.

This is not the first time, however, that the Italian car manufacturer has launched a series of digital collectibles.

In September 2022, Lamborghini had rolled-out its "Epic Road Trip" NFT collection of 1,963 collectibles.

McLaren and Porsche are other luxury car companies that have dabbled in the NFT space.

In December last year, MG Motor also released its NFT collection of over 1,000 digital pieces.

