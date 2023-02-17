Oppo Reno 10 series might launch soon in China. The company is expected to launch the Oppo Reno 10 series as a successor to the Oppo Reno 9 series, which was launched last year in China. The exact launch date of the Oppo Reno 10 series is unknown. Meanwhile, a new leak has suggested some key details about the upcoming Oppo Reno 10 and Reno 10 Pro+ 5G. The Reno 10 5G is tipped to come with a 6.7-inch OLED display. Meanwhile, the camera specifications of both devices have also been tipped.

Tipster Digital Chat Station has suggested that the Oppo Reno 10 could feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with a full-HD+ resolution. The standard model is said to also get a 2x portrait camera lens on the back. For selfies, the Oppo Reno 10 may feature a 32-megapixel front camera sensor.

As per the leak, the top-end Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G, on the other hand, is said to feature a 1.5K display with a 1220 x 2712-pixel resolution. The tipster further suggests that the device will feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 camera sensor, which is also found in the new OnePlus 11 (Review).

Previously, the same tipster had leaked the design schematics of the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G. It suggested that the phone could get a new camera module design. There could also be a periscope camera on the back. The original post has been edited. However, the post is visible in the comments.

The Reno 10 Pro+ variant is tipped to feature a 4,600mAh battery. The leaked schematic further suggested that the device will have a flat screen with a hole-punch cutout at the top centre. In comparison, the Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ 5G has a curved OLED display.

Oppo's Reno 10 series is expected to launch later this year in India. The handsets might debut as the successor to the Oppo Reno 8 series in India. Oppo has not confirmed any details about the launch.

