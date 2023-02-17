Technology News
Oppo Reno 10 Series Specifications Tipped; Reno 10 Pro+ 5G Could Get 50-Megapixel Sony IMX890 Camera

Oppo Reno 10 series could debut during the second quarter of 2023.

Written by Pranav Hegde, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 February 2023 11:42 IST
Oppo Reno 10 Series Specifications Tipped; Reno 10 Pro+ 5G Could Get 50-Megapixel Sony IMX890 Camera

Photo Credit: Oppo

The Oppo Reno 10 series could debut as a successor to the OPPO Reno 8 series in India.

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 10 will reportedly sport a 6.7-inch OLED display
  • The phone is said to get a 2x portrait lens on the back
  • Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G could feature a 4,600mAh dual-cell battery

Oppo Reno 10 series might launch soon in China. The company is expected to launch the Oppo Reno 10 series as a successor to the Oppo Reno 9 series, which was launched last year in China. The exact launch date of the Oppo Reno 10 series is unknown. Meanwhile, a new leak has suggested some key details about the upcoming Oppo Reno 10 and Reno 10 Pro+ 5G. The Reno 10 5G is tipped to come with a 6.7-inch OLED display. Meanwhile, the camera specifications of both devices have also been tipped.

Tipster Digital Chat Station has suggested that the Oppo Reno 10 could feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with a full-HD+ resolution. The standard model is said to also get a 2x portrait camera lens on the back. For selfies, the Oppo Reno 10 may feature a 32-megapixel front camera sensor.

As per the leak, the top-end Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G, on the other hand, is said to feature a 1.5K display with a 1220 x 2712-pixel resolution. The tipster further suggests that the device will feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 camera sensor, which is also found in the new OnePlus 11 (Review).

Previously, the same tipster had leaked the design schematics of the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G. It suggested that the phone could get a new camera module design. There could also be a periscope camera on the back. The original post has been edited. However, the post is visible in the comments.

The Reno 10 Pro+ variant is tipped to feature a 4,600mAh battery. The leaked schematic further suggested that the device will have a flat screen with a hole-punch cutout at the top centre. In comparison, the Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ 5G has a curved OLED display.

Oppo's Reno 10 series is expected to launch later this year in India. The handsets might debut as the successor to the Oppo Reno 8 series in India. Oppo has not confirmed any details about the launch.

Comments

Oppo, Oppo Reno 10, Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G, Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G Specifications, Oppo Reno 10 Series, Oppo Reno 10 Specifications
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde writes about everything tech. He is a part of the Reviews team at Gadgets 360 and writes majorly about smartphones. Pranav has been a part of the industry for four years now. Other than writing about consumer tech, Pranav is also passionate about photography and enjoys bike rides to picturesque locations. He is available on Twitter as @PranavHegdeHere and on email at pranavh@ndtv.com. More
