Metaverse Fashion Week 2023 All Set to Kick Off, India’s Blink Digital to Participate

The virtual event being hosted by the Decentraland metaverse, will have over 60 fashion brands.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 March 2023 18:16 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Metaverse Fashion Week 2023

Over 60 brands will be participating in the MVFW23

Highlights
  • Adidas is part of the event
  • Tommy Hilfiger and Aldo will also be showcasing collections
  • Blink Digital is the only entry from India

Adidas, Tommy Hilfiger, and Vogue Digital are all geared up to be part of the Metaverse Fashion Week (MVFW) 2023 that will kick off on Tuesday, March 28. The virtual event being hosted by the Decentraland metaverse, will have over 60 fashion brands, both physical as well as digital native ones, showcase their spring collections on the digital runway. From India, Blink Digital — an independent digital agency will also be participating in the event alongside Aldo and Coach among other fashion brands.

Slated to be held between March 28 and March 31, the curatorial theme of the MVFW23 is 'Future Heritage'. Another feature of MVFW23 is that it is a multi-platform event, which will take place across multiple and interconnected metaverse worlds. The chaos and madness that usually stirs up the backstages of fashion shows can be seen in the glimpses being shared from the MVFW23.

Launched in 2009, India's Blink Digital's roster of clients includes KFC India, Johnson and Johnson, Intel, Hamilton, and Amazon India.

“It has been a real honour for us to be India's first digital agency to be part of the biggest fashion event in the metaverse. We at Blink have always believed in staying ahead of the technological curve and have a special place in our hearts for the Web3 community. We are grateful that our contributions to the web3 space have been acknowledged,” Amer Ahmad, Director of Technology, Blink Digital.

The first instalment of the MVFW went live last year. NFTs curated by digital designers will also be put up for sale for the attendees of the MVFW. In recent days, several fashion brands have taken their steps into the metaverse and NFTs arenas.

Gucci, for instance, has signed a multi-year deal with Yuga Labs, the parent company behind popular NFT series like Bored Apes Yacht Club (BAYC) and CryptoPunks among others. The aim of this partnership is to see how the metaverse can be the next destination for fashion and entertainment purposes.

Other luxury brands like Balenciaga and Swiss luxury watchmaker Tag Heuer have started experimenting with crypto payments alongside Nike, Hipster's Paradise, Aeropostale, H&M, Calvin Klein, American Eagle, Philipp Plein, and Etsy.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Metaverse Fashion Week, MVFW 2023, Blink Digital
Radhika Parashar
