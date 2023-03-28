Technology News

The historical drama revolves around the serial targeting and murder of members of the oil-rich Osage tribe.

By ANI with inputs from Gadgets 360 | Updated: 28 March 2023 17:53 IST
Photo Credit: Apple TV+ Press

Killers of the Flower Moon is being produced by Apple Original Films

Highlights
  • Paramount Pictures will partner with Apple on theatrical release
  • Killers of the Flower Moon will be streamed on Apple TV+
  • Scorsese last directed a crime thriller film The Irishman

The upcoming historical drama film Killers Of The Flower Moon finally has a release date.

According to Variety, Killers of the Flower Moon, a historical drama about the serial targeting and murder of members of the oil-rich Osage tribe, will release in limited theatres starting October 6 and will then have a wide release on October 20.

Helmed by Martin Scorsese, the film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro (The Irishman), Brendan Fraser (The Whale), as well as Jesse Plemons (Breaking Bad), and Lily Gladstone (Reservation Dogs).

Killers of the Flower Moon is being produced by Apple Original Films, and will then begin streaming on Apple TV+ at an unspecified date. Paramount Pictures will partner with Apple on the theatrical release of the film. It is expected to be a major awards season player, reported Variety.

The film marks the director and the Oscar-winning actor's next big collaboration after Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Audition, and The Wolf of Wall Street.

Select film festival-goers may get a glimpse at the film before the autumn, with multiple sources claiming that the movie is expected to debut at this year's Cannes Film Festival, “where it will be one of the splashiest premieres,” as per Variety.

Apart from that, DiCaprio was last seen in the satirical Don't Look Up which streamed on Netflix. The film gathered positive feedback from the netizens and also starred Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, and Jonah Hill in prominent roles.

Scorsese, on the other hand, last directed a crime thriller film The Irishman, starring De Niro in the lead role.

  • Language English
  • Genre Crime, Drama, Western
  • Cast
    Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, William Belleau, Louis Cancelmi, Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson, Tatanka Means, Michael Abbott Jr., Pat Healy, Scott Shepherd, Gary Basaraba, Steve Eastin, Barry Corbin, Brendan Fraser, John Lithgow
  • Director
    Martin Scorsese
  • Producer
    Martin Scorsese, Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Leonardo DiCaprio
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Leonardo DiCaprio, Apple TV Plus, Killers Of The Flower Moon, Killers of the Flower Moon Release Date, Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Paramount Pictures
