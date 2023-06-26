Technology News

Crypto-Focussed AI Chatbot SatoshiGPT Launched by Mudrex: Here’s What We Know About It

As per a recent survey by KuCoin, millennial investors are indeed seeking calculated, AI-generated assistance to help them make safe financial decisions.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 26 June 2023 19:44 IST
Photo Credit: satoshigpt.club

In the coming months, meanwhile, Mudrex is planning to launch an AI-enabled portfolio analyser

Highlights
  • Mudrex has named its AI bot after Bitcoin co-founder Satoshi Nakamoto
  • The platform can be tested on satoshigpt.club
  • Mudrex has more AI-related services in the pipeline

India's crypto industry players are ramping up work to ensure that people looking to dabble in this volatile and unregulated industry are aware about their financial decisions. Mudrex, an India and US-based crypto investment firm, has decided to use the AI chatbot trend to educate people about cryptocurrencies. This chatbot is named the ‘SatoshiGPT' as a tribute to the anonymous founder of Bitcoin, who is famous by his pseudo name — Satoshi Nakamoto. The chatbot, loaded with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can interact in multiple languages to assist India's diverse population.

A quick keyword search on SatoshiGPT would provide potential crypto investors with detailed information around the topic with just one click.

The platform will collect details from credible sources and will also regularly update its information database to maintain all fresh developments stirring around the global crypto sector.

Company executives are confident that leveraging the power of AI to spread awareness about this upcoming fintech tool called cryptocurrency is an essential move.

“AI is reshaping the way we engage with products. Our objective is to leverage AI in simplifying information accessibility, safeguarding users from scams, and empowering them to make smart investment decisions. To accomplish this mission, we are proactively exploring inventive concepts to support users in their cryptocurrency investment endeavours," Shashank Sahu, Head of New Initiatives at Mudrex, said in a prepared statement.

People interested in trying this new platform from Mudrex have been directed to satoshigpt.club by the company.

In the coming months, meanwhile, the firm is planning to launch an AI-enabled portfolio analyser. This would help investors track their investment patterns and seek guidance from AI on the next favourable steps to take.

“We believe that education is the key to empowering individuals to make informed decisions in the crypto ecosystem. By identifying potential weaknesses or areas for improvement, users can make informed decisions to enhance their portfolio's performance and mitigate risks effectively,” Edul Patel, the CEO and Co-Founder at the crypto investment firm, added.

As per a recent survey by KuCoin, millennial investors are indeed seeking calculated, AI-generated assistance to help them make safe financial decisions. Hence, it makes sense why crypto industry players are flocking around AI to finetune their services.

Earlier this year, for instance, Indian crypto exchange CoinDCX announced that it was refreshing its Okto crypto wallet service with AI and ML capabilities, especially around security.

While AI has been a popular tech tool among developers for nearly a decade now, discussions around the technology picked pace after AI-based chatbots like ChatGPT recently blew up on social media.

