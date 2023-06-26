Technology News
Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Mobile Platform With Support for 2.5Gbps 5G Download Speeds Launched

The new Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC comprises two performance cores clocked at 2.2GHz and six efficiency cores clocked at 2GHz.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 26 June 2023 20:30 IST
Photo Credit: Qualcomm

Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 is the successor to the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 that arrived in 2021

Highlights
  • Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 is the first 4nm Snapdragon-4 series chipset
  • It is said to offer 10 percent improved performance over last year's chip
  • Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 will ship on smartphones in the second half of 2023

Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 was announced by the chipmaker on Monday as the company's latest chipset for entry-level 5G smartphones. The new chip is the latest addition to the company's Snapdragon 4-series and is the successor to the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC that was launched in 2022. It is also the first chip in the series to be built on a 4nm process node and offers 10 percent performance better performance than its predecessor. The new Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC is equipped with a Qualcomm X61 5G modem that is capable of download speeds of up to 2.5Gbps. It also offers NavIC and dual frequency GNSS support for navigation.

Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 availability timeline

According to details shared by Qualcomm, the newly announced Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 will be used in upcoming smartphone models from manufacturers like Redmi and Vivo, while smartphones equipped with the chipset are expected to be available for purchase in the second half of 2023.

Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 specifications

The new Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC comprises two performance cores clocked at 2.2GHz and six efficiency cores clocked at 2GHz. It is said to offer a 10 percent jump in performance over the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1, along with support for UFS 3.1 storage and up to LPDDR5x RAM at 3200MHz. The chip also comes with support for up to full-HD+ displays with 120Hz refresh rate.

snapdragon 4 gen 2 qualcomm inline snapdragon 4 gen 2

 

The company has also touted its on-device AI technology that offers features like background noise reduction during voice and video calls. The chipset supports USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C connectivity along with support for Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4+ technology which is based on the USB-PD (Power Delivery) standard.

Equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X61 5G modem, the new chip is the first in the Snapdragon 4-series to support the 3GPP Release 16 5G standard. The company says that the modem is capable of download speeds of up to 2.5Gbps. It also offers support for Bluetooth 5.1 dual-band Wi-Fi 5 connectivity. It also supports GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NavIC, and QZSS location services with dual-frequency GNSS (L1 + L5) support. 

For photos and videos, the new Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC supports a dual camera setup with two 16-megapixel cameras or a single 32-megapixel camera. Both setups offer 30fps zero shutter lag support, according to the company. Video capturing is supported at 1080p resolution at 60fps (single camera) and 30fps (dual camera) and at 720p resolution at 120fps (slow-motion). Qualcomm says it has introduced AI features for improved low-light photo and video capturing with noise reduction using Multi Camera Temporal Filtering (MCTF).

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 specifications, Qualcomm, Snapdragon X61, Snapdragon, 5G
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Tecno Pova 5 4G Design Renders, Free Fire Edition Box Design Leaked: All Details
Crypto-Focussed AI Chatbot SatoshiGPT Launched by Mudrex: Here's What We Know About It
